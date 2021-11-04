Bramley’s Bash at Dunnington raises more than £5,000 for two good causes

“Bramley’s Bash” raised a whopping £4,007.58 for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance and a £1,000 donation to Beacon Young Farmers’ Club.

Organisers of the event said they managed to raise a whopping £4,007.58 for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance and a £1,000 donation to Beacon Young Farmers’ Club.

Lizzie Smallwood said: “The event was a huge success with all local farmers and members of the public in the area attending.

“We had brilliant support from local agricultural dealerships with very generous raffle prizes and sponsorship.