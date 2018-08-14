A-Level students can claim a FREE KFC on results day

KFC are marking A-Level results day this Thursday (August 16) by allowing students to be able to tuck into a Mini Fillet Snackbox with every Krushem purchased.

On Thursday (August 16), KFC will, in partnership with student discount site Student Beans, be giving away a FREE Mini Fillet Snackbox with every Krushem purchased in-restaurant.

Data from KFC shows that London students are the biggest chicken fans in the country, racking up the most annual visits.

However, this is closely followed by students in Sheffield and then Manchester.

Students from across the country can redeem a free Snackbox in restaurant only, but only on Thursday (August 16).

How to claim your free Snackbox:

-If not already registered, download the Colonel’s Club app and sign up.

-Create an account with Student Beans & add your Student Beans ID number to your Colonel’s Club app.

-Simply purchase a Krushem of your choice in-restaurant for £1.99.

-Scan the app at the time of purchase and request a free snackbox.

Hazell White, CRM and Loyalty Manager at KFC UK & Ireland, said: “Results Day is a massive occasion, so we wanted to reward all the hard work – whether it’s celebrating great results, or celebrating that it’s all over!

“We know students across the country love our Mini Fillet Snackbox, so as they start to breathe a huge sigh of relief, we hope they’ll enjoy a meal on us!”