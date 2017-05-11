VIDEO: WWE superstars bounce in for special basketball game ahead of show at Sheffield Arena

WWE superstars swapped wrestling for basketball when they bounced into Sheffield for a slam-dunk time promoting the forthcoming Special Olympics GB national games coming to the city.

Four times WWE Women's champion Charlotte Flair, aged 31, daughter of Hall Of Famer Ric Flair, with American Alpha tag team champs Jason Jordan, 28, and Chad Gable, 31, were in Sheffield to entertain fans with a night of WWE LIVE wrestling at the Arena.

But they took time out earlier in the day to support and coach special youngsters in a Play Unified basketball game at All Saints Sports Centre.

Unified Sports bring people together with and without intellectual disabilities on the same team, to develop friendship and understanding.

It promoted the Special Olympics being held in the city from August 7 to 12.

Around 2,600 athletes with intellectual disabilities of all ages and abilities will come together from across the country. They will be supported over 4 days of competition by 800 coaches, 750 volunteers, 150 officials and over 5,000 family & friends. For more visit www.specialolympicsgb.org.uk.

WWE wrestler Jason said: "It's been an amazing experience. These guys and girls and amazing athletes and I think a lot of them are better basketball players than me.

Chad added: " The wrestling is a great part of what we do but this stuff blows it all out of the water. It's like so much more important. You never realise the influence you have over kids until you do something like this and the kids are shouting our your names - like man, you don;t even realise they know you. They look up to you. Doing this is so much more special than any wrestling match I could have."

Jason urged WWE's TV fans to attend the live shows. He said: "It's an amazing environment and atmosphere. You have the lights, the cameras, the pyro and we put on a great show.

"There's a lot of talented superstars on our roster. It's definitely a family friendly environment."

Chad added: "It gives fans a chance to get up close and personal, we have a little more interactive environment at these lives events than we have on TV. We really play with the crowd a little more than usual, so you get a real chance to interact with some of your favourite superstars."

* American Alpha were preparing for a SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match against vs The Usos as part of a stella night of wrestling at Sheffield Arena tonight - Thursday, May 11, from 7.30pm. Tickets are still available - visit www.sheffieldarena.co.uk.

Doors will open for this event at 6pm to allow extra time to enter the venue due to additional security requirements and measures.

Some of WWE's biggest names are scheduled to grapple including a main event WWE Championship Triple Threat Match with Randy Orton vs AJ Styles vs Bray Wyatt.

An Intercontinental Championship Match will see Dean Ambrose square up to Baron Corbin

Also on the bill - all wrestlers subject to change - are Nikki Bella, Becky Lynch, Tamina, Alexa Bliss, Mickie James, Natalya and Carmella w/ James Ellsworth, Dolph Ziggler, Luke Harper, The Miz and more.

WWE's newly created United Kingdom Championship Tournament (UKCT) stars will make history when they also grapple on a UK tour for the first time including UKCT champ Tyler Bate, his Moustache Mountain tag team mate Trent Seven, plus Sam Gradwell, Pete Dunne, Joseph Conners and James Drake.

