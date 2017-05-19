VIDEO: WWE legend offered $1m for UK ring return including 5 Star Wrestling shows in Sheffield and Leeds

WWE legend CM Punk has been offered a staggering $1m to return to the ring in the UK for dates including Leeds and Sheffield.

Promoter Daniel Hinkles has offered the biggest ever UK wrestling contract to the former WWE world champ and current UFC star to headline his forthcoming 5 Star Wrestling shows.

It would see the superstar compete in what is being billed as The Dominant Wrestling Championship - the world’s biggest ever wrestling tournament, featuring 128-men battling over 30 dates.

The championship will start from this summer, stopping off at Sheffield Arena on July 1 and Leeds First Direct Arena on July 22.

BUY TICKETS: Tickets for many of the shows, including Sheffield and Leeds, are already on sale - see list and links below - with the rest available soon. Also visit 5starwrestling.co.uk.

There will be dates across the country, beginning at Liverpool’s Echo Arena on June 10 and culminating in a year ending show at Manchester Arena on December 30.

Other venues will include Blackburn, Aberdeen, Newcastle, Belfast, Birmingham, Dundee, Cardiff, Belfast and London. See dates and ticket links below.

CM Punk has not wrestled since the 2014 WWE Royal Rumble and his return to the ring would be seen as one of the most iconic moments in modern wrestling history.

5 Star Wrestling is a British wrestling promotion, quickly becoming known for putting on huge shows with large scale production levels, and bringing in the biggest available stars from around the wrestling world, to grapple with the best home grown talent in the country.

The current 5 Star champion is John Morrison (AKA Johnny Mundo) and other international stars that have recently competed under their banner include Rey Mysterio, AJ Styles, Colt Cabana, Jay Lethal, Moose, Grado, Carlito, Magnus, Marty Scurll, Joe Coffey, Zack Gibson, Will Ospreay and Drew Galloway.

5 Star Wrestling bringing biggest tournament in wrestling history.

Boss Hinkles said: "We’ve been trying to contact CM Punk on and off for well over a year. We wanted him on the first show we did in Edinburgh in 2015. I’ve tried going through friends in the industry, I’ve gone through his website and sent dozens of emails but the opportunity has never been this big.

"We want to offer CM Punk $1 million dollars to come and join the 5 Star Wrestling tour.

"It’s a genuine offer. We’d love to hear back from the man himself. We want to do this with him.

"It doesn’t get more credible than CM Punk. We all know that if he ever comes back to wrestling it will be one of those epic moments – I want that to be with 5 Star Wrestling, right here in the UK.

Who will be crowned champ in what is billed as 'the biggest tournament in wrestling history'?

"A common saying in the wrestling world is that the UK has the best fans, well how about we give them the biggest moments too.

"We are hugely ambitious. Starting June 10th we will have a weekly show airing live, from the UK’s biggest indoor arena’s, on Saturday’s at 8pm. We want to fill the show with the biggest stars and the best wrestlers from this country and from all around the world. When we ask the fans who they want to see, CM Punk’s name is on everybody’s wish list and we’re willing to spend big to make it happen.

"I know he is seemingly focused on MMA at the moment and this wouldn’t have to end that, but wrestling is in his blood and $1 million has to be worth thinking about."

Tickets for many of the events are already on sale with the rest being made available in due course. For those already available visit www.5starwrestling.co.uk.

UK 2017 TOUR DATES - TICKETS NOW AVAILABLE:

June 10: Echo Arena Liverpool

June 17: Blackburn Ice Arena

June 24: The SSE Arena, Belfast

July 1: Sheffield Arena

July 8: Dundee Ice Arena

July 15: AECC GE Oil & Gas Arena

July 22: First Direct Arena Leeds

July 29: Motorpoint Arena Cardiff

August 12: Metro Radio Arena Newcastle

September 2: Manchester Arena

LINKS:

Promoter Daniel Hinkles has already signed former WWE legend Rey Mysterio.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/5StarWrestling

Twitter: @5StarWrestling

Website (Tickets): www.5starwrestling.co.uk