What's On listings

Your guide to what's on across the region this week

Monday 15 April

PUBS

THE BLACK LION, OLD TOWN, BRIDLINGTON: Poker league, starts at 7pm, all welcome with free supper.

THEATRE

THE ROUND, STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Stephen Joseph Theatre & New Vic, Newcastle-under-Lyme present Martha, Josie and the Chinese Elvis, 7.30pm.

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: The Sound of Music, 7.30pm.

Tuesday 16 April

PUBS

SEABIRDS, FORTYFOOT, BRIDLINGTON: Bingo every Tuesday at 2.30pm.

THE FRIENDLY FORESTER, BRIDLINGTON: Smart Phone Quiz from 9pm. Free entry.

OLD SHIP INN, BRIDLINGTON: Quiz night from 9pm.

THE WHITE HORSE, BEMPTON: Quiz, 9pm start. Free entry.

THEATRE

THE ROUND, STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Stephen Joseph Theatre & New Vic, Newcastle-under-Lyme present Martha, Josie and the Chinese Elvis, 7.30pm.

THE McCARTHY, STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: The Hare and The Tortoise - A lively, fun and interactive version of the Aesop's Fable about an impossible race, 10.30am and 1.45pm.

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: The Sound of Music, 7.30pm.

PAVILION THEATRE, WHITBY: Magic Mike’s Easter Extravaganza, 2pm.

POCKLINGTON ARTS CENTRE: Summer Winos, 7.30pm.

MAIN HOUSE, YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Metta Theatre & Exeter Northcott Theatre present Explosive new British musical, Willow, 7pm.

MUSIC

NORTHERN LIGHTS SUITE, WHITBY PAVILION: Tea dance with Ray Kirk, 1.30pm.

Wednesday 17 April

PUBS

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: Karaoke with Keith from 9:30pm.

THE BOARD INN, WHITBY: Quiz night, 9pm.

THE STATION INN, WHITBY: Ray Randall, 9pm.

THE FRIENDLY FORESTER, BRIDLINGTON: Red Tooth Poker Night starting at 8pm.

SEABIRDS, FORTYFOOT, BRIDLINGTON: Quiz and games night every Wednesday night at 8pm.

OLD SHIP INN, BRIDLINGTON: Bingo night from 8pm.

THE BEACONSFIELD ARMS, BRIDLINGTON: Free pool table from 1pm until 8pm.

THEATRE

THE ROUND, STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Stephen Joseph Theatre & New Vic, Newcastle-under-Lyme present Martha, Josie and the Chinese Elvis, 7.30pm.

THE McCARTHY, STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: The Hare and The Tortoise - A lively, fun and interactive version of the Aesop's Fable about an impossible race, 10.30am and 1.45pm.

SPA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Magic Mike’s Easter Spectacular, 2pm.

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: The Sound of Music, 7.30pm.

HELMSLEY ARTS CENTRE: Royal Shakespeare Company live screening of As You Like It, 7pm.

MAIN HOUSE, YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Metta Theatre & Exeter Northcott Theatre present Explosive new British musical, Willow, 7pm.

THE STUDIO, YORK THEATRE ROYAL: LKT Productions present Oh No It Isn’t! 7.45pm.

Thursday 18 April

PUBS

YE OLDE FORGE VALLEY INN, WEST AYTON: Music quiz 9pm.

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 7pm until late.

NAGS HEAD, SCALBY: "All Ears" Open Mic Session with Phil Hooley from 9pm.

BONHOMMES BAR, FILEY: Fun quiz and games night.

NEWLANDS PUB, SCARBOROUGH: Free pub quiz from 9pm.

HIGHLANDER BAR, ESPLANADE, SCARBOROUGH: Fun trivia quiz and Play Your Cards Right, 9pm.

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: Open Mic Night from 9:30pm.

BOARD INN, WHITBY: Carl Robinson, 9pm.

LOBSTER POT, BRIDLINGTON: Quiz Night with Pete Ray at 8pm every Thursday.

MON-FORT HOTEL, BRIDLINGTON: Pub quiz with supper: 9pm.

THE OLD SHIP INN, BRIDLINGTON: Karaoke with Lena from 8pm.

VICTORIA CLUB, BRIDLINGTON: Quiz followed by ‘Play your Cards Right’ and win a gallon of beer. Starting 9pm.

THEATRE

THE ROUND, STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Stephen Joseph Theatre & New Vic, Newcastle-under-Lyme present Martha, Josie and the Chinese Elvis, 1.30pm and 7.30pm.

THE McCARTHY, STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: The Hare and The Tortoise - A lively, fun and interactive version of the Aesop's Fable about an impossible race, 10.30am and 1.45pm.

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: The Sound of Music, 7.30pm.

HELMSLEY ARTS CENTRE: Fidget Theatre in Association with Little Mighty present Birds Nest Billy, 2.30pm.

MAIN HOUSE, YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Metta Theatre & Exeter Northcott Theatre present Explosive new British musical, Willow, 2pm and 7pm.

THE STUDIO, YORK THEATRE ROYAL: LKT Productions present Oh No It Isn’t! 7.45pm.

MUSIC

THE ORANGERY, SEWERBY HALL AND GARDENS: An afternoon of music in The Orangery with Eric Hart and Dorothy Greaves, 2pm.

EXHIBITIONS CURRENTLY SHOWING ACROSS THE REGION

INSPIRED BY … GALLERY, DANBY: Rivers of Light Exhibition - John Creighton's charcoal drawings, mixed-media works and oil paintings explore the drama and mystery of the North York Moors. Pure Light, Bright Water - Inspired by the purity and ephemeral nature of North Yorkshire's light, Sue Morton's paintings highlight our landscapes, both new and familiar. Both exhibitions run to Monday 6 May. Free entry. Open 10am-5pm.

HELMSLEY ARTS CENTRE: Colin Pearsall Exhibition. Colin studied pre-diploma at Walsall School of Art going on to Birmingham for Dip AD. This was unfinished and working with antiques and in commercial photography he completed a fine art degree at Leeds College of Art. He produced sculpture until 1992 when he began to paint. The Exhibition runs to Friday 26 April. Open to view Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday 10am-3pm, Thursday 11am-3pm.

WHITBY MUSEUM, PANNETT PARK: Whitby and the Cosmos: the Search for Dark Matter can be seen until Saturday 20 July. The exhibition celebrates the donation of the ZEPLIN III Dark Matter Detector to the museum by Imperial College London and is supported by the Royal Society. The museum is open from 9.30am to 4.30pm every day except Monday.

BECK ISLE MUSEUM, PICKERING: Six decades of Victorian fasion. Come with us on a journey through Queen Victoria’s reign, told by the fashions of the decades. Crinolines and bustles come and go – and come back again! Caps and bonnets frame the face with lace and ribbons, and ladies’ hands stay warm with mittens and muffs. Spare a thought too for the maids who washed, starched, dried and ironed the layers of petticoats and undergarments needed to create the silhouettes demanded by fashion. A must see exhibition runs until Saturday 23 November. Open from 10am-4pm, February, March, October and November and from 10am-5pm April through to September.

SCARBOROUGH ART GALLERY, THE CRESCENT: East Coast Open. East Coast Open is an opportunity for local artists, both amateur and professional, to have their artwork’s shown at Scarborough Art Gallery. Many of the works are available to buy, giving visitors to the Gallery the chance to purchase some exceptional artwork produced by local artists. The artwork, submitted by local artists will be judged by a panel of experts to ensure an exceptional variety of works will be on display. The exhibition runs to Sunday 28 April. Open Tuesday to Sunday and bank holiday Mondays, 10am to 5pm.

SCARBOROUGH MARITIME HERITAGE CENTRE, EASTBOROUGH: Our current exhibition is the history of Scarborough Fire Brigade from the mid 19th century to World War Two. Alongside this exhibition we have all our previous exhibition information in browser files and a well stocked reference library and archive of local history, maritime books & literature. Open 11am to 4pm Wednesday to Sunday.

ROTUNDA MUSEUM, SCARBOROUGH: Star Carr Display. Star Carr is one of the most important Early Middle Stone Age sites ever found and it is right on our doorstep; only a few miles south of Scarborough. The site, which stood on the edge of a now extinct lake called Lake Flixton, was discovered in the late 1940s and dates from around 11,000 years ago. The range of artefacts found at Star Carr and scientific studies of the landscape have revealed more about life at the time than any other site in the world. An exciting new permanent display at The Rotunda Museum will showcase objects from Star Carr and help to tell the story of how our Stone Age ancestors lived. This will be the first time for many years that items from Scarborough’s Star Carr collection will have been on display, so don’t miss your chance to see them. Runs to 31 December 2019.Open Tuesday to Sunday, and bank holiday Mondays, 10am to 5pm.

ROTUNDA MUSEUM, SCARBOROUGH: Ancient Seas of the Yorkshire Coast - A story through time from Whitby to Flamborough Head. The Rotunda’s new exhibition dives into Yorkshire’s ancient seas and brings visitors face to face with a range of prehistoric creatures. The display covers almost 360 million years of history; from the Carboniferous period until the end of the last Ice Age 11,700 years ago. Come along to learn about how our landscape has developed over millions of years and which wonderful creatures once called Yorkshire home through our fascinating collection of fossils and specially commissioned reconstructions of what marine life was like millions of years ago. How were the cliffs at Flamborough formed? What terrifying creatures once hunted their prey in Yorkshire waters? How long ago did rhinoceros, hippopotamus and hyenas roam Yorkshire soil? All of this and more can be discovered in Ancient Seas of the Yorkshire Coast. A Story Through Time from Whitby to Flamborough Head runs until 19 July 2020. Open Tuesday to Sunday, and bank holiday Mondays, 10am to 5pm.

SEWERBY HALL MUSEUM: Exhibition - The Bridlington Peace Pageant. 2019 is the centenary of the Bridlington Peace Pageant. One Hundred Years ago the people of Bridlington celebrated the end of the Great War with a series of historical events, fairs and presentations, the most notable was a major procession through the streets of Bridlington town centre. This was the Bridlington Peace Pageant. The exhibition runs to Sunday 2 June. Open Monday-Sunday, 11am-4.30pm. Last admission to the house is 4pm.

SKIDBY WINDMILL, COTTINGHAM, EAST YORKSHIRE: Historic Hospitals. An exhibition about care in the East Riding before the National Health Service. Runs until Monday 22 April. Open 10am-5pm.

MIDDLESBROUGH INSTITUTE OF MODERN ART: Current exhibition is Liquid Crystal Display. Contemporary artworks, historic artefacts and minerals from the Middlesbrough area are combined through this exhibition. The display also looks at extraction, mineral exploitation and sparkling objects from the deep. Liquid Crystal Display takes shape around an ambitious new sculptural display device by artist Anna Barham, titled Crystal Fabric Field and which holds the work of artists and scientists. Barham’s structure, based on the fundamental geometric form of naturally growing crystals, operates as a cabinet of curiosities, housing artworks by 23 other artists. The works examine and observe a liquid crystal phenomena and reveal the mystical properties of objects. They link technology and the natural world and explore links between crystal, capital and contemporary culture. The exhibition runs to June 19. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday 10am-4.30pm, Thursday 10am-7pm, Sunday 12pm-4pm.

GUISBOROUGH MUSEUM, BEHIND SUNNYFIELD HOUSE ON WESTGATE HIGH STREET, GUISBOROUGH: The museum is open every day from April to end of October, 10am-4pm. Explore and discover with our antique shops and railway models. New displays, free entry, children most welcome with adults. Disabled access.