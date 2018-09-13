What's On listings

Your guide to what's on across the region this weekend.

Friday 14 September

PUBS

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 7pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 7pm until late.

THE IVANHOE, SCARBOROUGH: Quiz’oke (free fun quiz, games and karaoke) with Jeannette DuPont, 8pm.

THE PRINCE OF WALES, SCARBOROUGH: Nik Nak Karaoke.

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: DJ Leo Thai in The Underground til 2am.

TOW BAR, CAYTON: Karaoke

RAMSHILL HOTEL, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke.

MON-FORT HOTEL, BRIDLINGTON: John Stennett’s karaoke show at 9pm.

VICTORIA SAILORS WORKING MENS CLUB, BRIDLINGTON: Bingo from 8pm.

BRIDLINGTON SNOOKER CLUB: Weekly poker league from 7.30pm. Food provided at the break.

THE BEACONSFIELD ARMS, BRIDLINGTON: Karaoke with Paula Rogers fantastic vocalist and host, 8.30pm until midnight.

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: Colin Holt, 9pm.

THEATRE

THE ROUND, STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Joking Apart. Laugh until it hurts at this 40th anniversary production of an Ayckbourn classic, 7.30pm.

SPA GRAND HALL, SCARBOROUGH: An Evening with Ant Middleton, 7.30pm.

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: An Evening with Aggers and Tuffers, 7.30pm.

MUSIC

SPA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: WOW! That’s What I Call Musicals, 8pm.

NORTHERN LIGHTS SUITE, WHITBY: Motown Soul Weekender

Saturday 15 September

THEATRE

THE ROUND, STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Better Off Dead. Alan Ayckbourn's latest play is a comedy of confusion about an angry old man who might not be so angry after all, 2.30pm.

MUSIC

YMCA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Legends of Music presented by Twilight Productions, 7.30pm.

SPA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: WOW! That’s What I Call Musicals, 8pm.

NORTHERN LIGHTS SUITE, WHITBY: Motown Soul Weekender

Sunday 16 September

PUBS

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 3pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 3pm until late.

THE PRINCE OF WALES, SCARBOROUGH: Nik Nak Karaoke.

THE MAYFIELD, SEAMER: Quiz Night with Barry Robinson, 7pm.

YE OLDE FORGE VALLEY INN, WEST AYTON: General knowledge quiz from 9pm.

THE BEACONSFIELD ARMS, BRIDLINGTON: Karaoke with Paula Rogers, vocalist and host, 8.30pm until midnight.

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: Irish Folk Session, 2pm-7pm.

MUSIC

YMCA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Legends of Music presented by Twilight Productions, 2pm.

NORTHERN LIGHTS SUITE, WHITBY: Motown Soul Weekender

PAVILION CAFE, WHITBY: Musicport Open Mic, 1pm.

FLOWER OF MAY HOLIDAY PARK, LEBBERSTON CLIFF, SCARBOROUGH: Ryan Edwards is the guest of Scarborough Electronic Organ Society at The Scarborough Fair Collection, 2.30pm.

EXHIBITIONS CURRENTLY SHOWING ACROSS THE REGION

INSPIRED BY … GALLERY, DANBY: Four exhibitions run until to Monday 24 September. Fields and Furrows - Printmaker Rebecca Vincent interprets the rural landscape as a colourful pattern of inter-connecting shapes. Using a wide variety of textures and intricate details, her hand-printed etchings convey a delight in the countryside. Threading through the Moors - Diverse Threads is a group of York-based artists with a passion for textiles. They each address the landscapes, colours & textures of the North York Moors in an individual way to produce a riot of colours. A View on Landscape - Mark Sofilas’s paintings are inspired by the idiosyncrasies of the northern English countryside, bringing to his work the perspective of someone who originates from a very different landscape. Altered Images - Local woodworker David Hannah creates unique decorative mirrors and furniture using a wide variety of British hardwoods, mainly sourced from North Yorkshire. David’s philosophy is that art and functionality can be combined to create truly special pieces of wooden art. Free entry. Open 10am-5pm.

HELMSLEY ARTS CENTRE: Anna Vialle Exhibition - precision drawn, pen and watercolour drawings. Exhibition runs from Tuesday 4 September to Friday 5 October. Open Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday 10am-3pm, Thursday 11am-3pm.

BECK ISLE MUSEUM, PICKERING: Sun, sea and sandals - holiday fashion through the ages exhibition runs until Saturday 24 November. Open from 10am-4pm, February, March, October and November and from 10am-5pm April through to September.

SCARBOROUGH ART GALLERY, THE CRESCENT: David Arnison Exhibition. David Arnison has been taking photographs over four decades and has amassed a considerable volume of work which has been exhibited in Dewsbury Museum and Art Gallery, Huddersfield Art Gallery, Burton Agnes Hall, Stephen Joseph Theatre and Woodend, Scarborough.David has selected a range of images from his collection for this exhibition. Some of the photographs in the display are from his sojourns throughout West Yorkshire with his beloved Pentax ME Super, the negatives of which were developed in a makeshift darkroom at his home. Other works show his later transition to digital imagery and the experimentation this offered. David's influences from the outset have been amongst the likes of Bill Brandt, Don McCullin, Jeanloup Sieff and Bert Hardy.The exhibition includes both black and white and colour images. The artworks represent portraits, social documentary, and abstract and local interest, forming a varied display which includes something for everyone. The exhibition runs Sunday 30 September. Open Tuesday to Sunday and bank holiday Mondays, 10am to 5pm.

SCARBOROUGH ART GALLERY, THE CRESCENT: Scarborough Art Gallery is pleased to host this touring exhibition featuring 16 works by Sylvia Pankhurst. In the centenary year for Women’s Suffrage in Britain – when women over 30 got the right to vote for the first time – this exhibition displays a selection of paintings and pastels by Sylvia Pankhurst (1882-1960). The daughter of Emmeline Pankhurst, the leader of the Women’s Social and Political Union, Sylvia was a prominent Suffragette, and later an anti-fascist campaigner, as well as an artist. She trained at Manchester School of Art, winning the prize for best female student in 1901 and going on to win a scholarship to the Royal College of Art, London. Pankhurst travelled round England and Scotland in 1907, recording the lives of working women she met in the pottery, shoe-making, fishing and spinning industries, among others. She worked quickly, trying to convey the truth of what she saw, without prettiness or pathos. At this time in her life, Pankhurst was deciding on her own path – was she to devote herself to art or to campaigning for votes for women? While she managed both for some years, by 1912 her decision was made. This exhibition reveals that a true artist was lost when the Suffragettes gained a champion.The exhibition runs from Tuesday 11 September to Sunday 6 January. Open Tuesday to Sunday and bank holiday Mondays, 10am to 5pm.

SCARBOROUGH MARITIME HERITAGE CENTRE, EASTBOROUGH: Our current exhibition is MV CORONIA - This specially built passenger ship started work in Scarborough in 1935 but was requisitioned during World War Two. After the war she operated here until 1968 when she moved to Poole and was renamed Bournemouth Queen. She later worked in Scotland as Queen of the Scots and eventually ended up in the river Medway as Rochester Queen where she still lies. Our exhibition has lots of fascinating stories and photos about her career. Alongside this exhibition we have all our previous exhibition information in browser files alongside a well stocked reference library and archive of local history and maritime books and literature. Open 11am to 4pm Wednesday to Sunday.

ROTUNDA MUSEUM, SCARBOROUGH: Star Carr Display. Star Carr is one of the most important Early Middle Stone Age sites ever found and it is right on our doorstep; only a few miles south of Scarborough. The site, which stood on the edge of a now extinct lake called Lake Flixton, was discovered in the late 1940s and dates from around 11,000 years ago. The range of artefacts found at Star Carr and scientific studies of the landscape have revealed more about life at the time than any other site in the world. An exciting new permanent display at The Rotunda Museum will showcase objects from Star Carr and help to tell the story of how our Stone Age ancestors lived. This will be the first time for many years that items from Scarborough’s Star Carr collection will have been on display, so don’t miss your chance to see them. Open Tuesday to Sunday, and bank holiday Mondays, 10am to 5pm.

SKIDBY WINDMILL, COTTINGHAM, EAST YORKSHIRE: Current exhibition is about care in the East Riding before the National Health Service. The exhibition runs to 11 December 2018. Open 10am-5pm.

SEWERBY HALL MUSEUM: Exhibition - Magic in the Nursery! The founding fathers of the modern children’s picture book in Britain, if not the world, were the late Victorians Walter Crane and Randolph Caldecott. This exhibition, however, is not simply a collection of these beautiful and imaginative children’s illustrations by Victorian masters but one that will enthral children, inspire parents and invigorate grandparents. The exhibition runs until Sunday 25 November. Open Monday-Sunday, 9am-4.30pm.