What's On listings

Monday 10 September

PUBS

THE BLACK LION, OLD TOWN, BRIDLINGTON: Poker league, starts at 7pm, all welcome with free supper.

THEATRE

THE ROUND, STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Better Off Dead. Alan Ayckbourn's latest play is a comedy of confusion about an angry old man who might not be so angry after all, 7.30pm.

MUSIC

SPA GRAND HALL/SUNCOURT, SCARBOROUGH: Morning concert with the Spa Orchestra, 11am.

SPA GRAND HALL/SUNCOURT, SCARBOROUGH: Evening concert with the Spa Orchestra, 7.45pm.

FARRER’S BAR AND BRASSERIE, SCARBOROUGH SPA: The Monday Menu with Music, 7pm.

Tuesday 11 September

PUBS

SEABIRDS, FORTYFOOT, BRIDLINGTON: Bingo every Tuesday at 2.30pm.

THE FRIENDLY FORESTER, BRIDLINGTON: Smart Phone Quiz from 9pm. Free entry.

OLD SHIP INN, BRIDLINGTON: Quiz night from 9pm.

THE WHITE HORSE, BEMPTON: Quiz, 9pm start. Free entry.

THEATRE

SPA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Summer Spectacular with Joey Howard, 8pm.

THE ROUND, STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Better Off Dead. Alan Ayckbourn's latest play is a comedy of confusion about an angry old man who might not be so angry after all, 7.30pm.

MUSIC

SPA GRAND HALL/SUNCOURT, SCARBOROUGH: Morning concert with the Spa Orchestra, 11am.

SPA GRAND HALL/SUNCOURT, SCARBOROUGH: Teddy Bear’s Picnic with the Spa Orchestra, 1.30pm.

NORTHERN LIGHTS SUITE, WHITBY PAVILION: Afternoon tea dance with Ray Kirk, 2pm.

Wednesday 12 September

PUBS

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: Karaoke with Keith from 9:30pm.

THE BOARD INN, WHITBY: Quiz night, 9pm.

THE STATION INN, WHITBY: Ray Randall, 9pm.

THE IVANHOE, SCARBOROUGH: Barry Robinson Big Quiz, 8pm.

THE FRIENDLY FORESTER, BRIDLINGTON: Red Tooth Poker Night starting at 8pm.

SEABIRDS, FORTYFOOT, BRIDLINGTON: Quiz and games night every Wednesday night at 8pm.

OLD SHIP INN, BRIDLINGTON: Bingo night from 8pm.

THE BEACONSFIELD ARMS, BRIDLINGTON: Free pool table from 1pm until 8pm.

THEATRE

SPA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Summer Spectacular with Joey Howard, 8pm.

THE ROUND, STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Better Off Dead. Alan Ayckbourn's latest play is a comedy of confusion about an angry old man who might not be so angry after all, 7.30pm.

HELMSLEY ARTS CENTRE: RSC live streaming - The Merry Wives of Windsor, 7pm.

MUSIC

SPA GRAND HALL/SUNCOURT, SCARBOROUGH: Morning concert with the Spa Orchestra, 11am.

SPA GRAND HALL/SUNCOURT, SCARBOROUGH: Gala Evening concert with the Spa Orchestra, 7.45pm.

Thursday 13 September

PUBS

YE OLDE FORGE VALLEY INN, WEST AYTON: Music quiz 9pm.

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 7pm until late.

NAGS HEAD, SCALBY: "All Ears" Open Mic Session with Phil Hooley from 9pm.

BONHOMMES BAR, FILEY: Fun quiz and games night.

NEWLANDS PUB, SCARBOROUGH: Free pub quiz from 9pm.

HIGHLANDER BAR, ESPLANADE, SCARBOROUGH: Fun trivia quiz and Play Your Cards Right, 9pm.

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: Open Mic Night from 9:30pm.

BOARD INN, WHITBY: Carl Robinson, 9pm.

LOBSTER POT, BRIDLINGTON: Quiz Night with Pete Ray at 8pm every Thursday.

MON-FORT HOTEL, BRIDLINGTON: Pub quiz with supper: 9pm.

THE OLD SHIP INN, BRIDLINGTON: Karaoke with Lena from 8pm.

VICTORIA CLUB, BRIDLINGTON: Quiz followed by ‘Play your Cards Right’ and win a gallon of beer. Starting 9pm.

THEATRE

THE ROUND, STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Joking Apart. Laugh until it hurts at this 40th anniversary production of an Ayckbourn classic, 1.30pm and 7pm.

MUSIC

SPA GRAND HALL/SUNCOURT, SCARBOROUGH: Morning concert with the Spa Orchestra, 11am.

SPA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: WOW! That’s What I Call Musicals, 8pm.

EXHIBITIONS CURRENTLY SHOWING ACROSS THE REGION

INSPIRED BY … GALLERY, DANBY: Four exhibitions run until to Monday 24 September. Fields and Furrows - Printmaker Rebecca Vincent interprets the rural landscape as a colourful pattern of inter-connecting shapes. Using a wide variety of textures and intricate details, her hand-printed etchings convey a delight in the countryside. Threading through the Moors - Diverse Threads is a group of York-based artists with a passion for textiles. They each address the landscapes, colours & textures of the North York Moors in an individual way to produce a riot of colours. A View on Landscape - Mark Sofilas’s paintings are inspired by the idiosyncrasies of the northern English countryside, bringing to his work the perspective of someone who originates from a very different landscape. Altered Images - Local woodworker David Hannah creates unique decorative mirrors and furniture using a wide variety of British hardwoods, mainly sourced from North Yorkshire. David’s philosophy is that art and functionality can be combined to create truly special pieces of wooden art. Free entry. Open 10am-5pm.

HELMSLEY ARTS CENTRE: Anna Vialle Exhibition - precision drawn, pen and watercolour drawings. Exhibition runs from Tuesday 4 September to Friday 5 October. Open Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday 10am-3pm, Thursday 11am-3pm.

BECK ISLE MUSEUM, PICKERING: Sun, sea and sandals - holiday fashion through the ages exhibition runs until Saturday 24 November. Open from 10am-4pm, February, March, October and November and from 10am-5pm April through to September.

SCARBOROUGH ART GALLERY, THE CRESCENT: David Arnison Exhibition. David Arnison has been taking photographs over four decades and has amassed a considerable volume of work which has been exhibited in Dewsbury Museum and Art Gallery, Huddersfield Art Gallery, Burton Agnes Hall, Stephen Joseph Theatre and Woodend, David Arnison has been taking photographs over four decades and has amassed a considerable volume of work which has been exhibited in Dewsbury Museum and Art Gallery, Huddersfield Art Gallery, Burton Agnes Hall, Stephen Joseph Theatre and Woodend, Scarborough.

David has selected a range of images from his collection for this exhibition. Some of the photographs in the display are from his sojourns throughout West Yorkshire with his beloved Pentax ME Super, the negatives of which were developed in a makeshift darkroom at his home. Other works show his later transition to digital imagery and the experimentation this offered. David’s influences from the outset have been amongst the likes of Bill Brandt, Don McCullin, Jeanloup Sieff and Bert Hardy.The exhibition includes both black and white and colour images. The artworks represent portraits, social documentary, and abstract and local interest, forming a varied display which includes something for everyone. The exhibition runs Sunday 30 September. Open Tuesday to Sunday and bank holiday Mondays, 10am to 5pm.

SCARBOROUGH ART GALLERY, THE CRESCENT: Scarborough Art Gallery is pleased to host this touring exhibition featuring 16 works by Sylvia Pankhurst. In the centenary year for Women’s Suffrage in Britain – when women over 30 got the right to vote for the first time – this exhibition displays a selection of paintings and pastels by Sylvia Pankhurst (1882-1960). The daughter of Emmeline Pankhurst, the leader of the Women’s Social and Political Union, Sylvia was a prominent Suffragette, and later an anti-fascist campaigner, as well as an artist. She trained at Manchester School of Art, winning the prize for best female student in 1901 and going on to win a scholarship to the Royal College of Art, London. Pankhurst travelled round England and Scotland in 1907, recording the lives of working women she met in the pottery, shoe-making, fishing and spinning industries, among others. She worked quickly, trying to convey the truth of what she saw, without prettiness or pathos. At this time in her life, Pankhurst was deciding on her own path – was she to devote herself to art or to campaigning for votes for women? While she managed both for some years, by 1912 her decision was made. This exhibition reveals that a true artist was lost when the Suffragettes gained a champion.The exhibition runs from Tuesday 11 September to Sunday 6 January. Open Tuesday to Sunday and bank holiday Mondays, 10am to 5pm.

SCARBOROUGH MARITIME HERITAGE CENTRE, EASTBOROUGH: Our current exhibition is MV CORONIA - This specially built passenger ship started work in Scarborough in 1935 but was requisitioned during World War Two. After the war she operated here until 1968 when she moved to Poole and was renamed Bournemouth Queen. She later worked in Scotland as Queen of the Scots and eventually ended up in the river Medway as Rochester Queen where she still lies. Our exhibition has lots of fascinating stories and photos about her career. Alongside this exhibition we have all our previous exhibition information in browser files alongside a well stocked reference library and archive of local history and maritime books and literature. Open 11am to 4pm Wednesday to Sunday.

ROTUNDA MUSEUM, SCARBOROUGH: Star Carr Display. Star Carr is one of the most important Early Middle Stone Age sites ever found and it is right on our doorstep; only a few miles south of Scarborough. The site, which stood on the edge of a now extinct lake called Lake Flixton, was discovered in the late 1940s and dates from around 11,000 years ago. The range of artefacts found at Star Carr and scientific studies of the landscape have revealed more about life at the time than any other site in the world. An exciting new permanent display at The Rotunda Museum will showcase objects from Star Carr and help to tell the story of how our Stone Age ancestors lived. This will be the first time for many years that items from Scarborough’s Star Carr collection will have been on display, so don’t miss your chance to see them. Open Tuesday to Sunday, and bank holiday Mondays, 10am to 5pm.

SKIDBY WINDMILL, COTTINGHAM, EAST YORKSHIRE: Current exhibition is about care in the East Riding before the National Health Service. The exhibition runs to 11 December 2018. Open 10am-5pm.

SEWERBY HALL MUSEUM: Exhibition - Magic in the Nursery! The founding fathers of the modern children’s picture book in Britain, if not the world, were the late Victorians Walter Crane and Randolph Caldecott. This exhibition, however, is not simply a collection of these beautiful and imaginative children’s illustrations by Victorian masters but one that will enthral children, inspire parents and invigorate grandparents. The exhibition runs until Sunday 25 November. Open Monday-Sunday, 9am-4.30pm.