What's On listings

Your guide to what's on across the region this week.

Monday 21 May

PUBS

THE BLACK LION, OLD TOWN, BRIDLINGTON: Poker league, starts at 7pm, all welcome with free supper.

Tuesday 22 May

PUBS

SEABIRDS, FORTYFOOT, BRIDLINGTON: Bingo every Tuesday at 2.30pm.

THE FRIENDLY FORESTER, BRIDLINGTON: Smart Phone Quiz from 9pm. Free entry.

OLD SHIP INN, BRIDLINGTON: Quiz night from 9pm.

THE WHITE HORSE, BEMPTON: Quiz, 9pm start. Free entry.

THEATRE

MAIN HOUSE, YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Monogamy, 7.30pm.

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: John Finnemore’s Flying Visit, 7.30pm.

Wednesday 23 May

PUBS

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: Karaoke with Keith from 9:30pm.

THE BOARD INN, WHITBY: Quiz night, 9pm.

THE STATION INN, WHITBY: Ray Randall, 9pm.

THE IVANHOE, SCARBOROUGH: Barry Robinson Big Quiz, 8pm.

THE FRIENDLY FORESTER, BRIDLINGTON: Red Tooth Poker Night starting at 8pm.

SEABIRDS, FORTYFOOT, BRIDLINGTON: Quiz and games night every Wednesday night at 8pm.

OLD SHIP INN, BRIDLINGTON: Bingo night from 8pm.

THE BEACONSFIELD ARMS, BRIDLINGTON: Free pool table from 1pm until 8pm.

THEATRE

SPA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Summer Spectacular with Joey Howard, 8pm.

MAIN HOUSE, YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Monogamy, 7.30pm.

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: Psychic Sally - Kisses To Heaven, 7.30pm.

THE STUDIO, YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Instructions for Border Crossing, 7.45pm.

Thursday 24 May

PUBS

YE OLDE FORGE VALLEY INN, WEST AYTON: Music quiz 9pm.

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 7pm until late.

NAGS HEAD, SCALBY: "All Ears" Open Mic Session with Phil Hooley from 9pm.

BONHOMMES BAR, FILEY: Fun quiz and games night.

NEWLANDS PUB, SCARBOROUGH: Free pub quiz from 9pm.

HIGHLANDER BAR, ESPLANADE, SCARBOROUGH: Fun trivia quiz and Play Your Cards Right, 9pm.

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: Open Mic Night from 9:30pm.

BOARD INN, WHITBY: Carl Robinson, 9pm.

LOBSTER POT, BRIDLINGTON: Quiz Night with Pete Ray at 8pm every Thursday.

MON-FORT HOTEL, BRIDLINGTON: Pub quiz with supper: 9pm.

THE OLD SHIP INN, BRIDLINGTON: Karaoke with Lena from 8pm.

VICTORIA CLUB, BRIDLINGTON: Quiz followed by ‘Play your Cards Right’ and win a gallon of beer. Starting 9pm.

THEATRE

THE ROUND, STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Scalby School presents and adaptation of William Shakespeare's MacBeth, 1.30pm and 7.30pm.

MAIN HOUSE, YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Monogamy, 2pm and 7.30pm.

THE STUDIO, YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Carmen Fernandez present Hueco, 7.45pm.

MUSIC

SPA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: WOW! That’s What I Call Musicals, 8pm.

THE ORANGERY, SEWERBY HALL, BRIDLINGTON: An afternoon with Michael Raine (popular pianist), 2pm.

HULL CITY HALL: Halle Orchestra, 7.30pm.

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: Abba Mania, 7.30pm.

EXHIBITIONS CURRENTLY SHOWING ACROSS THE REGION

INSPIRED BY … GALLERY, DANBY: Three exhibitions run to Monday 21 May. Shoreside to Moorside - Pam Scott, Ian Nicholas, Sally Nicholas and Anthony Cox find diverse inspiration from the North York Moors. Each has a distinctly different style and point of view when putting paint to paper. The exhibition is complemented by a display of fused glass jewellery and sculpture. Coast to Country - Heather Burton’s palette knife paintings capture the changing moods and character of our landscape, from rugged coastlines and cliff-hugging villages to dramatic moors and hills. Alongside - Exploring the people, flora and fauna that inhabit this local landscape, Suzie Devey uses an array of printmaking techniques to reveal untold and unimaginable encounters. Playing with scale and proportion this exhibition surprises the audience with microscopic elements encountered as large-scale linocut prints and detailed story scrolls depicting incongruous moments from everyday life in the North York Moors. Free entry. Open 10am-5pm.

HELMSLEY ARTS CENTRE: Fibres Transformed - dyed, felted and woven textiles. Exhibition by Felt maker Jean Drysdale and rug weaver Jacqueline James runs to June 3. Open Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday 10am-3pm, Thursday 11am-3pm.

BECK ISLE MUSEUM, PICKERING: Sun, sea and sandals - holiday fashion through the ages exhibition runs until Saturday 24 November. Open from 10am-4pm, February, March, October and November and from 10am-5pm April through to September.

SCARBOROUGH ART GALLERY, THE CRESCENT: Winifred’s War. Curated by Photojournalist, Lee Karen Stow, this exhibition explores the life and work of novelist and journalist, Winifred Holtby, who used her literary talents to campaign and advocate for peace before her untimely death, aged only 37. The exhibition runs to September 2. Open Tuesday to Sunday and bank holiday Mondays, 10am to 5pm.

SCARBOROUGH ART GALLERY, THE CRESCENT: “They will not dream of us poor lads…” - Wilfred Owen in Scarborough. This exhibition will focus on the final year of Wilfred Owen’s life between 1917 and 1918, much of which was spent in Scarborough. It will explore how his experiences, the people he met and the places he visited shaped him as a poet. The display will show material from the Bodleian Library archive, loans from the Owen family and items from the Scarborough Collections. We will also be moving the Wilfred Owen bust into the exhibition space.The exhibition runs to September 2. Open Tuesday to Sunday and bank holiday Mondays, 10am to 5pm.

SCARBOROUGH MARITIME HERITAGE CENTRE, EASTBOROUGH: Our current exhibition is 110 years of the Marine Drive. The Marine Drive project was very bold, building around the rocky headland in storms with basic mechanical equipment. It took longer and cost more than projected but finally opened in 1908. We have some great photographs showing the building and opening. Alongside this exhibition we have all our previous exhibition information in browser files alongside a well stocked reference library and archive of local history and maritime books and literature. Open 11am to 4pm Wednesday to Sunday.

ROTUNDA MUSEUM, SCARBOROUGH: Star Carr Display. Star Carr is one of the most important Early Middle Stone Age sites ever found and it is right on our doorstep; only a few miles south of Scarborough. The site, which stood on the edge of a now extinct lake called Lake Flixton, was discovered in the late 1940s and dates from around 11,000 years ago. The range of artefacts found at Star Carr and scientific studies of the landscape have revealed more about life at the time than any other site in the world. An exciting new permanent display at The Rotunda Museum will showcase objects from Star Carr and help to tell the story of how our Stone Age ancestors lived. This will be the first time for many years that items from Scarborough’s Star Carr collection will have been on display, so don’t miss your chance to see them. Open Tuesday to Sunday, and bank holiday Mondays, 10am to 5pm.

STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: An exhibition of pencil and pen drawings by Scarborough artist Ryan Chadwick is set to open. Ryan’s work depicts animals, ranging from tiny insects to giant sea creatures. Runs to 19 May.

BRIDLINGTON CONTEMPORARY ART GALLERY, WEST STREET: Trash and other Decaying Surfaces ​- an exhibition by Leon Daley. Exhibition runs from Saturday 28 April until Monday 28 May. Open Saturday, Sunday and Monday 10am-5pm.

WINDMILL, COTTINGHAM, EAST YORKSHIRE: Current exhibition is Helping Out - An exhibition about East Riding Friendly Societies by the East Riding Rural Life volunteers. The exhibition runs to 15 May. Open 10am-5pm.