What's On listings

Your guide to what's on across the region this weekend.

Friday December 22

PUBS

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 7pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 7pm until late.

THE IVANHOE, SCARBOROUGH: Quiz’oke (free fun quiz, games and karaoke) with Jeannette DuPont, 8pm.

THE PRINCE OF WALES, SCARBOROUGH: Nik Nak Karaoke.

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: DJ Leo Thai in The Underground til 2am.

TOW BAR, CAYTON: Karaoke

RAMSHILL HOTEL, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke.

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: Purpletones, 9pm.

MONTFORT HOTEL, BRIDLINGTON: John Stennett’s karaoke show at 9pm.

VICTORIA SAILORS WORKING MENS CLUB, BRIDLINGTON: Bingo from 8pm.

BRIDLINGTON SNOOKER CLUB: Weekly poker league from 7.30pm. Food provided at the break.

THE BEACONSFIELD ARMS, BRIDLINGTON: Karaoke with Paula Rogers fantastic vocalist and host, 8.30pm until midnight.

THEATRE

STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: A Scarborough Christmas Carol, 7pm.

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: Beauty and Beast, 6.30pm.

MAIN HOUSE, YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Jack and the Beanstalk, starring Berwick Kaler, 4.30pm and 8pm.

THE STUDIO, YORK THEATRE ROYAL: The Book of Dragons, 1pm and 6pm.

HULL NEW THEATRE: Peter Pan starring Darren Day and Brendan Sheerin, 2pm and 7pm.

HULL CITY HALL: Paul Chowdhry, 8pm.

MUSIC

SPA OCEAN ROOM, SCARBOROUGH: A Christmas Tea Dance with Howard Beaumont, 1.30pm.

EVENT

NORTHERN LIGHTS SUITE, WHITBY PAVILION: Masquerade Ball, 7pm.

MORTIMER SUITE, HULL CITY HALL: LOL Comedy Club, 8pm.

Saturday December 23

PUBS

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 2pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 2pm until late.

BONHOMMES BAR, FILEY: Family quiz and Play Your Cards Right.

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: Dance floor with DJ Leo Thai 10pm-2am.

RAMSHILL HOTEL, SCARBOROUGH: Danny Wilde.

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: Man in Black, 9pm.

THEATRE

STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: A Scarborough Christmas Carol, 2pm.

SPA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Jack and the Beanstalk, 2pm and 7pm.

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: Beauty and Beast, 2pm and 6.30pm.

MAIN HOUSE, YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Jack and the Beanstalk, starring Berwick Kaler, 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

THE McCARTHY, STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: The Adventures of Aluki and Nanuk, 10.30am.

PAVILION THEATRE, WHITBY: Magic Mike’s Christmas Special, 2pm.

THE STUDIO, YORK THEATRE ROYAL: The Book of Dragons, 10.30am and 1pm.

HULL NEW THEATRE: Peter Pan starring Darren Day and Brendan Sheerin, 2pm and 7pm.

EVENT

HULL CITY HALL: New Generation Wrestling, 7pm.

Sunday December 24

PUBS

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 3pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 3pm until late.

THE PRINCE OF WALES, SCARBOROUGH: Nik Nak Karaoke.

THE MAYFIELD, SEAMER: Quiz Night with Barry Robinson, 7pm.

YE OLDE FORGE VALLEY INN, WEST AYTON: General knowledge quiz from 9pm.

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: Serenity, 9pm.

HOLE IN THE WALL, SCARBOROUGH: Becky Brown, 4pm.

THE BEACONSFIELD ARMS, BRIDLINGTON: Karaoke with Paula Rogers, vocalist and host, 8.30pm until midnight.

THEATRE

STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: A Scarborough Christmas Carol, 2pm.

SPA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Jack and the Beanstalk, 2pm.

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: Beauty and Beast, 12pm and 4pm.

SPA OCEAN ROOM, SCARBOROUGH: Magic Mike’s Christmas Special, 6pm.

HULL NEW THEATRE: Peter Pan starring Darren Day and Brendan Sheerin, 1pm and 5pm.

MUSIC

BLUE CRUSH, NORTH BAY, SCARBOROUGH: Alistair Huntley, 6pm-8pm.

EXHIBITIONS CURRENTLY SHOWING ACROSS THE REGION

INSPIRED BY … GALLERY, DANBY: Winter Art - Welcome to the annual showcase seasonal exhibition from the artists of Brigantia. They present a gorgeous selection of leatherwork, jewellery, textiles, ceramics, photography, prints and paintings – wintertime, seen through artists’ eyes. Exhibition runs to Sunday 21 January. Free entry. Open 10am-5pm.

SCARBOROUGH MARITIME HERITAGE CENTRE, EASTBOROUGH: Our current exhibition is Fishermen’s Ganseys. Ganseys, as they are known here, are fishermen's jumpers knitted with four or five needles. It is a skilled art that not many people know how to do now. Many towns or families had their own patterns and the ganseys lasted a lifetime. Open 11am to 4pm Wednesday to Sunday.

SCARBOROUGH ART GALLERY, THE CRESCENT: A New Olympia - Designs on Scarborough. In the 1930s plans for re-designing Scarborough as an Art Deco oasis were drawn up. The A New Olympia - Designs on Scarborough exhibition explores the fascinating proposals of architect Stanley Davenport Adshead with his plans and photographs of the period. Come and reimagine Scarborough as a ‘Great Gatsby’ location. The exhibition runs until January 7. Open Tuesday to Sunday and bank holiday Mondays, 10am-5pm.

SCARBOROUGH ART GALLERY, THE CRESCENT: Scarborough Museums Trust presents a new exhibition called A Day at the Seaside. The exhibition celebrates Britain’s rich seaside heritage by displaying a collection of posters, objects and a film made specially by Yorkshire Film Archive showing the signficance of Scarborough’s status as the UK’s first seaside holiday destination. It celebrates the cultural heritage of the town; showing the number of different attitudes of the past, impact of tourism on the area and resonance with people who went on holiday to the area in the past. The Museum hopes that the exhibition will generate nostalgia and remind visitors of their own memories of the seaside holiday. The exhibition runs until January 7. Open Tuesday to Sunday and bank holiday Mondays, 10am to 5pm.

MIDDLESBROUGH INSTITUTE OF MODERN ART: The Middlesbrough Collection encompasses art and craft from the mid-1800s to the present day. The exhibition runs until Sunday 31 December. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday 10am-4.30pm, Thursday 10am-7pm, Sunday 12pm-4pm.