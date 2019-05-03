Tickets selling fast for day-long showcase of northern writers

Tickets are selling well for the Spring Dayfest, a full day mini-festival featuring a hand-picked selection of northern writers.

The event is taking place in the Treasure House, Beverley on Saturday May 11.

The authors have been promoted by New Writing North which works to promote and support writers in the North of England. It is the prelude to the 2019 Festival of Words, which will take place in October.

The Spring Dayfest will showcase an eclectic mix of writing, ranging from crime, poetry and romance, to something altogether more dark and sinister.

The authors featured will be:

Robert Scragg (What Falls Between the Cracks – Crime Fiction) : 10am -11am

Andrew Hurley (Devil’s Day – Horror) : noon -1pm

Anna Woodford (Poetry Workshop) : 2pm -3pm

Clare Shaw (Poetry Reading and Discussion) : 3pm - 4pm

Catherine Isaac (Feel Good Fiction) : 4.30pm -5.30pm

Robert Scragg’s debut crime fiction book What falls between the cracks has been described by Howard Linskey as “a strong contender for crime fiction debut of the year….a sparkling new talent.”

Devil’s Day by Andrew Michael Hurley was eagerly anticipated, following on from his debut gothic fiction novel, The Loney, which won the 2015 Costa debut novel award, and was described by Stephen King as an ‘amazing piece of fiction’.

Award winning poets Anna Woodford and Clare Shaw will also be hosting events during the day.

Catherine Isaac’s You, Me, Everything was a Richard and Judy book club pick in 2018 and is now being developed into a film. This is a unique opportunity to meet the author before the silver screen catapults the story into everyone’s living room.

Senior librarian Pamela Taylor- Bramwell said : "We are so excited to welcome these brilliant Northern writers to our Spring festival. We've curated a diverse programme, keeping pricing as affordable as possible, to introduce our readers to new writing."

The Spring Dayfest promises to be an exciting and thoroughly interesting day, with full day tickets at £10 or individual tickets at £3 per event, and they are available now from www.festivalofwords.co.uk or by phoning the ticket line (Mon-Fri 9am -4pm) on 01482 392699.