This is how you can cook a WHOLE Christmas dinner using just TWO pans

Zero stress, zero mess, zero washing up. What’s not to like?

Online healthy food retailer MuscleFood.com have just launched a new product which could revolutionise Christmas dinner – the two pan Christmas feast.

A Christmas dinner in under 90 minutes

Designed to take the stress and hassle out of cooking on Christmas Day, the spectacular two pan festive feast contains everything you need to cook up a traditional Christmas lunch for up to ten people – for only £39, in just two oven trays, and in 90 minutes or less.

This means zero stress, zero waste and zero washing up – leaving more time to enjoy Christmas with friends and family.

The hamper contains: 2kg+ Turkey Breast Roast, 400g Free Range Roasting Joint, 10 x 25g Premium Pigs in Blankets, 16 x 45g Chipolata Sausages, 454g Premium Sausage Meat, 12 x 30g Sage & Onion Stuffing Balls, 350g Streaky Bacon Rashers, 1 x 220g Homemade KitchenTM Turkey Gravy, 1kg Hand Picked Roasting Potatoes, 1kg Hand Picked Carrots, 500g Hand Picked Parsnips, 500g Hand Picked Brussel Sprouts and 3 x Disposable Foil Roasting Trays.

