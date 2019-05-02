St Leonard’s announces Summer Fair date

St Leonard’s Hospice, which has a fundraising group based in Pocklington, is holding its annual Summer Fair on Sunday, June 23 from noon until 4pm.

The fair is free for children and a suggested donation of £1 for adults.

The Purple Pig Company, based in Pocklington, will be bringing its mobile farm along. Visitors will be able to meet a variety of animals on the day.

Sarah Atkinson, events team leader at the hospice said: “The Summer Fair is always great fun whatever the weather, and we’ve got a fantastic line-up this year.”

“There will be a barbecue, refreshments, home-made cakes, tombola, games and a raffle.

“There will also be fantastic entertainment throughout the afternoon including music and activity taster sessions for little ones.

“More activities will be announced nearer the time.”