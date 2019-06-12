Scarecrows the big straw during Wilton weekend

Organisers of the Bishop Wilton Scarecrow Festival are expecting to straw in the punters thanks to some excellent creations around the village.

The popular event, which is part of a bigger event called the Wilton Weekend, is held between Friday, June 21 and Sunday, June 23.

People can tour the village looking for the scarecrows which this year are based on children’s literature. They can also vote for the best one at The Fleece Inn Pub.

The Fleece Inn will be the first place of call as visitors can pick up their trail maps here.

All money raised from the event will go to Bishop Wilton Hall and Sports Associations.

A spokesman for the scarecrow festival said: “We started the event last year to help us raise money for a new multi-sport facility in the village, and along side this event we managed to secure funding from two charity sources to fund a brand new floodlit tennis/netball and football facility in Bishop Wilton.

“Our aim is to get the project completed in time for the weekend so we can have the grand opening with Lord Halifax doing the honours.

“The scarecrow trail was hugely popular last year with the village full of folks walking around with trail maps so this year we are building on that by holding various family friendly activities over the weekend, such as a duck race. We are in the planning stages currently so more info will be due before the weekend.

“In addition to these events we work with the local pub to run a music/beer/gin/food festival which ties the whole event together.”