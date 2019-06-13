New Walking for Health walk planned at Wetwang

The popular local Walking for Health scheme is expanding and has just launched a new 60 minute walk in Wetwang.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council runs a programme of health walks aimed mainly at people who take little or no exercise. It is part of the national Walking for Health initiative and offers led walks for beginners.

The new walk takes place every Tuesday at 10am, from Wetwang Community Hall, YO15 9XX. It lasts for approximately 60 minutes and afterwards there is the chance to socialise and have refreshments. Everyone is welcome.

Janette, Wetwang’s volunteer walk leader, said: “I am looking forward to these 60 minute walks in Wetwang. It is a fantastic area with lots of great walks and beautiful scenery. Walking is the perfect way to stay active and meet lots of new people.”

To walk with any of East Riding’s Walking for Health groups, or to train as a Walking for Health Volunteer Walk Leader, contact the Scheme Co-ordinator, Laura Hutchinson, by phone on 01482 392527 or via email at laura.hutchinson@eastriding.gov.uk.

See the full programme and find out about other health walks in the area by logging onto www.walkingforhealth.org.uk or http://www2.eastriding.gov.uk/leisure/sport-and-play/clubs-and-activities/activities-for-adults/