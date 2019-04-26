MX-5 Owners Club looks to break two world records at Elvington Airfield

This Sunday (April 28) sees the MX-5 Owners Club hold its annual Spring event at the Elvington Airfield to kick off a year of celebrations for the club’s 25th Anniversary and 30 years of the MX-5.

Established in 1994, the MX-5 Owners Club is now the world’s largest MX-5 community with a dedicated membership of nearly 7,500 subscribed members which makes the club one of the UK’s most active motoring clubs and organisations.

As the centrepiece of the day the club will attempt to smash the existing record for Largest Parade of Mazda Cars, which stands at 683 cars and was set in The Netherlands in 2013.

There is also an aim to break their own World Record for Largest Parade of Convertible Vehicles which currently stands at 270 cars.

Elvington Airfield provides huge track space for the record attempts and later in the afternoon the circuit will be in action for MX-5 only track sessions. The Mazda MX-5 has always been among the most affordable and competitive track day cars since its launch in 1989, and accordingly, the club has a strong motorsport section.

Mazda UK will also be attending the Rally to offer the public unveiling in the UK of the MX-5 30th Anniversary Edition. Featuring a unique Racing orange paint and high specification this limited edition model is bound to turn heads, when the covers come off.

Marking another anniversary The club is also returning to Elvington after 10 years, MX-5 Owners Club Chairman Martin Curtis is delighted to make a return to Elvington.

He said: “We had a very successful event here in 2009 and we are really pleased to be able to make a return to the airfield and Museum, with our events regularly attracting many hundreds of cars we’re confident that we can raise the bar this year at Elvington.”

The Spring Rally also coincides with the Federation of British Historic Vehicle Club’s annual Drive It Day, where owners of classic cars are encouraged to use their vehicle to attend a club event.