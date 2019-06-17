Local quilters host show at Scarborough Spa

Heirloom Quilters will be showcasing their latest works at their bi-annual show at Scarborough Spa next month.

The event which has been running every two years since the early 1990s will be held in Scarborough Spa’s Ocean Room from Friday July 5 Sunday July 7.

There will be a large display of new quilts and other articles made by the groups’ members since their last show in 2017.

Alongside the exhibition of quilts on show, there we will be also be mini drop in workshops, a tombola and a number of traders supplying everything for patch workers and needle crafters.

The group always endeavours to support local charities which benefit the community and this year all proceeds will be donated to Scarborough Sight Support and Scarborough Hospital.

Carol Bowdon of Heirloom Quilters said “We are looking forward to welcoming everyone to another successful show at the Spa, with plenty of quilts on show, prizes to be won, and hopefully raising lots of money to support our chosen charities.”

Admission to the show is £3.50 and will be open between 10am and 4pm on the Friday and Saturday and between 10am and 3pm on the Sunday.