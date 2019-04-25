Kite Festival returns to East Coast - bigger and better for this year

Grab your picnic blanket and head down to the coast as Bridlington Kite Festival returns bigger and better for this year.

Beautiful and vibrant kites will be soaring high over Sewerby Fields on Saturday May 18 and Sunday May 19, flown by some of the world’s most internationally renowned flyers.

Highly skilled sequences and colourful displays will be performed alongside a range of fun and upbeat music, with a wide variety of Kites flying high over the weekend.

Experience magical displays from rare Oriental Kites, Indian Fighter Kites and some of the world’s largest inflatables.

Back on the ground, local traders will be cooking up a storm with a range of delicious street food and local produce for that perfect family picnic. Bring something to sit on, or use one of the picnic benches whilst you enjoy the displays overhead and one of the best coastal views our region has to offer.

The whole family can experience the coast as it comes to life with a host of interactive activities. From Active Coast’s ‘Mini Field Day’ (inflatable boot camp, nerf zones), face painting to traditional fairground rides, the weekend will give both adults and children alike the chance to have fun and get active.

Children are also encouraged to bring their favourite cuddly toy. Each brave cuddly companion will take part in a daring parachute jump and will float gently down from a great height before being presented with a certificate for their courage!

This event promises to be the perfect family outing in May, bringing happy smiles to faces and a lot of memories to share.

Will Hall, EY events manager, said: “This is the fourth year of the festival, which attracts thousands of people to the area and provides a boost for local tourism. The festival continues to grow in popularity year-on-year.”

The best bit? This exhilarating family-friendly is free to attend.

The Bridlington Kite Festival runs from 10am-5pm on both on Saturday May 18 and Sunday May 19