Kids can Go Wild at Goodmanham Treasure Hunt

The Kids go Wild programme run by East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s countryside access team is back for summer 2019, with events across the area throughout the school holidays.

Goodmanham will host the first event on Friday, 26 July, with a Geocaching Treasure Hunt.

This will be a chance to use a GPS Unit to follow the Yorkshire Wolds Way along the rail trail and through the village. Participants can choose to finish off at the Fiddle Drill tearooms.

The event will be from 10am to 2pm and will cover around three miles.

It will start at the tearooms but participants should park in the village car park.

The event costs £5 per group (up to six people), and each group will have use of a GPS Unit. Booking is essential.

A council spokesman said: “Your can book online for all these events at www.bridspa.com/events (click ‘venue’ and select Sports Play and Countryside Events) or call 01482 395320 in office hours.”