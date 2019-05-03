Get fired up at Pock open studios event

Have you ever wondered what a Naked Raku Firing is?

Or how a tea pot is made from start to finish?

Or what about the techniques of Japanese Shibori?

Well – it’s now an opportunity to find out!

This weekend (Saturday, May 4 to Monday May 6) is Pocklington Area Open Studios, when 18 artists in 10 venues are throwing open their studios and workshops.

They will be inviting visitors to come along and see how they work.

Studios are open at Skirpenbeck, Bishop Wilton, Fangfoss, Pocklington, Londesborough, Hayton, Ellerton and Sutton on Derwent.

A spokesman said: “A complete programme of talks and demonstrations have been arranged all weekend, enabling visitors to find out more about the techniques used in making something by hand.

“Eleven talks, all free, have been arranged throughout the weekend.”

The full programme is as follows:

Saturday, May 4

Palette Knife Painting by Heather Burton in Ellerton (10.30am)

Naked Raku Firing by Penny de Corte in Pocklington (11.30am)

Watercolours by Shirley Davis Dew in Fangfoss (12.30pm)

Making a teapot by Gerry Grant at Fangfoss (1.30pm)

Throwing a large platter by Tony Wells in Londesborough (2.30pm)

Japanese Shibori Techniques by Sue Giles in Hayton (3.30pm)

Sunday, May 5

Silver earring twists by Carol Seaman in Fangfoss (10.30am)

Making a porcelain wall piece by Jill Ford in Ellerton (11.30am)

Vitreous enamelling by Avril Cheetham in Ellerton (12.30pm)

Soft pastel techniques by Cath Inglis at Skirpenbeck (1.30pm)

Making a wooden sculpture by Lilo Pisano in Pocklington (2.30pm)

Refreshments are provided at the venues, and there are plenty of pubs and cafes on the route.

Further information can be obtained from www.facebook/pocklington area open studios.

A leaflet with a recommended route is available from Lyn Grant at Fangfoss Pottery. Email Lyn@fangfosspottery.co.uk