Fete in the Field back with wild west theme

Buoyed by the success of the 2018 event, the Fete in the Field Festival returns to the Shiptonthorpe playing fields for 2019 with a Wild West theme.

The fourth Fete in the Field festival takes place on Saturday, June 29 at The Playing Fields on Station Road.

The event will feature daytime entertainment from acts including the Lonestar Old West Re-enactment Group, Starbrite Studios, local singer-songwriter Rachel Makena, the East Riding Rock Choir and Driffield’s cigar box maestro Dogfinger Steve.

The Lonestar Old West Re-enactment Group will entertain visitors with live action performances from the American Wild West and set up a tented town on the field and will talk to visitors about the period and characters they portray.

Following on from the free daytime Fete, the evening Folk in the Field Festival will feature artists including Market Weighton singer-songwriter, Evie Barrand, Driffield’s Edwina Hayes, the Jon Palmer Acoustic Band, Nick Palmer, the Nick Rooke Band and York band Maisie and the Thompsons.

Organisers are hosting the event to raise funds for Shiptonthorpe village projects, including the Church, the Village Hall, the Heritage Project and the Playing Fields.

The chair of the committee in charge of organising the event, Sue Beadle, said that preparations are coming together nicely for what will be a fantastic day and night of great music and entertainment.

She said: “The committee has been planning the fourth open air event since before Christmas, so it’s wonderful that it’s generating so much interest from the musicians, festival goers and local businesses interested in supporting us.

“We’d love to see as many faces as possible as our invitation extends far wider than the immediate area -everyone is welcome. Keep an eye on our website www.folkinthefield.co.uk or our facebook page @folkinthefieldshiptonthorpe for details of the line up and how to buy tickets.”