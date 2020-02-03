Dr Who actor Michael Jayston is latest guest revealed for Sci-fi Scarborough at Spa

Veteran actor Michael Jayston is the latest guest to confirm for Sci-fi Scarborough and will appear at the popular pop culture event in April.

Michael Jayston played the Valeyard, a Time Lord-like individual, who, according to the Master, was an amalgamation of the Doctor's darker sides from between his 12th and final incarnations, who frequently menaced the Sixth Doctor so he could take the Doctor's remaining lives.

The Valeyards first appearance was The Trial of a Time Lord: The Mysterious Planet and ran for 14 episodes to The Trial of a Time Lord: The Ultimate Foe in 1986.

Other notable career highlights include Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy with Alec Guinness, Zulu Dawn with Bob Hoskins, Burt Lancaster and Peter O’Toole, Highlander 3 and 20,000 Leagues Under The Sea.

The event is on at Scarborough Spa on Saturday April 4 and Sunday April 5.

Michael will be at the event for the Saturday only.

Co-organiser Steve Dickinson “Who better to bring to our Whoniverse than someone to do battle with the Sixth Doctor Colin Baker, the line-up and content for our Doctor Who feature has really come together, it’s going to look fantastic in the Grand Hall."

Tickets: www.scarboroughspa.co.uk or via the Scarborough Spa box office: 01723 821888.