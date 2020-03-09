Dire Straits founder David Knopfler headlines East Yorkshire music and food festival - plus spaces on acoustic stage up available

Horizon Festival is returning to Sledmere House and Gardens in East Yorkshire with Dire Straits founder David Knopfler headlining the line up.

Following last year’s successful launch, Horizon is again teaming up with Half Moon Brewery, bringing you a big weekend of folk, pop and rock and family-friendly fun.

What’s on:

Horizon Unplugged: supporting up-and-coming talent in Yorkshire and the North, with acoustic performers showcasing original material

A great range of craft beers, plus local ciders, wines and gins at the Horizon bar hosted by Half Moon Brewery

Little Horizons barn with magic show, circus skills, crafts and games

Yoga in the Walled Garden

Street food vendors, to include Scarborough Creperie, Rustic Rover pizza van and more

Day tickets or camping options

Festival-goers also get free access to Sledmere’s renowned gardens and grounds, which featured on Gardener’s World last year, as well as the Spotty Pig adventure play area and rare breed’s farm.

The event runs from Friday May 29 to Sunday May 31.

Sledmere will be rocking on the Saturday with Dire Straits founder and guitarist and singer songwriter David Knopfler taking to the stage.

Other live acts confirmed to play in the estate’s Sykes Barn include Ramble Gamble, Dan Webster Band, The Guiseley Brothers, Andy Cornfoot, Habitual Drunkards, Evie Barrand and the All for One Choir., with more acts to be announced soon.

Jackie Rogers, festival organiser, said: “We’ve got some fantastic bands lined up for the weekend and we are delighted to welcome David Knopfler to Sledmere to help us kick-start summer.”

“Horizon is a rare chance for people to pitch up in a very special setting and explore the beautiful Sledmere estate and its gardens. We pride ourselves on being small, family friendly and offering something for everyone.”

There are still a few 20-minute acoustic slots available on the Horizon Unplugged stage.

Tickets are on sale now at www.horizonfestivalsledmere.co.uk with Friday and Saturday day tickets and weekend tickets with camping.