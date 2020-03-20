Coronavirus: Kane Cunningham calls off Scarborough's first Big Ideas by the Sea Festival

The first Big Ideas by the Sea Festival due to be launched in Scarborough later this year has been cancelled - due to the COVID-19 virus.

IIt was due to take place at various venues in the town from May 14 to 16.

"This was both a difficult decision and a very simple one - with the coronavirus epidemic escalating, our first priority is the health, safety and wellbeing of our festival participants, artists, audiences, partners and staff," said organiser and artist Kane Cunningham.

"Thank you to everyone who has supported us on our journey so far and we encourage you to keep in touch, as we’ll be sharing updates of plans for Big Ideas By The Sea future activities very soon," he said.