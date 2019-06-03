Charcoal workshop held at Millington

East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s countryside access team has arranged a programme of events in June.

A Woodland Charcoal Workshop on Saturday, June 15, at Millington Wood Local Nature Reserve from 10am to 5.30pm will be an introduction to the concepts and practices involved in producing charcoal.

On Sunday, June 16, there will be an event to Discover Pocklington Canal from 10am to 4pm – a circular walk through Allerthorpe Woods and along the Pocklington Canal, to learn more about this waterway built nearly 200 years ago, which is now a haven for wildlife. Meet at Burnby Hall.

To book a place on these events go to www.bridspa.com/events (click ‘venue’ and select Sports Play and Countyside events)or call 01482 395320.