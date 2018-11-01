The best Bonfire Night firework displays in Yorkshire

There are a wide array of Bonfire Night events taking place throughout Yorkshire.
Leeds
1. Roundhay Park Firework display
Where: Soldiers Field, Roundhay Park, Leeds, LS8 2BL
When: Monday, November 5
What time: Bonfire lit at 7.30 and fireworks display starts at 8pm
Cost: Free
2. Bramley park
Where: Upper Town Street, Bramley
When: Monday, November 5.
What time: Gates open at 7pm, the display starts at 7.30pm.
Cost: Free
3. Middleton Park
Where: Town Street, Middleton
When: Monday, November 5
What time: 7pm
Cost: Free
4.The Myrtle Tavern
Where: Parkside road, Meanwood
When: Monday, November 5
What time: 5pm for a Disney themed display younger children with a louder display for older children later that evening
Cost: £2 per adult and £6 a family of four.
5. The Hunslet Club
Where: Hillidge Road. Hunslet, Leeds
When: Saturday, November 3
What time: Event starts at 6pm, fireworks begin at 7.30pm
Cost: Free
6. Wetherby Community bonfire
Where: Wetherby Sports association, Lodge Lane, Wetherby
When: Saturday, November 3
What time: Bonfire lit at 7pm and fireworks start at 7.30pm
The event will kick off at 5.30pm on Saturday November 3.
The bonfire will be lit at 7pm and fireworks start at 7.30pm.
Cost: £5 for an adult including entry for two under 16s.
Scarborough, Whitby and the Yorkshire Coast
1. McCain bonfire and fireworks
Where: McCain Sports Field
When: Monday November 5
What time: Entry is from 5pm and the display will commence at 6.45pm.
Cost: Free
2. Bridlington Rugby Club Fireworks Display
Where: Bridlington Rugby Club
When: Monday November 5
What time: The doors open at 6pm and the fireworks display will start between 7.30 and 8pm.
Charge applies.
3. Whitby community bonfire and fireworks night
Where: Whitby Rugby Club
When: Monday November 5.
What time: Gates open 5.30pm with the bonfire lit 6.30pm. Fireworks due to start 8pm.
Cost: Tickets from Whitby Rugby Club: adults £3, children (under 14s) £1, under fives free.
4. Burniston and Cloughton bonfire party
Where: Burniston and Cloughton Village Hall
When: Monday November 5
What time: Gates open at 6.30pm, the bonfire will be lit at around 7pm and the fireworks will commence at around 7.30pm.
Cost: £4 adults, £1 children, under fives free.
5. Filey Lions Fireworks and Bonfire display
Where: West Avenue car park
When: Saturday November 3
What time: Festivities start at 5pm, the bonfire will be lit at 6.15pm and the fireworks commence at 7.15pm. No on-site parking.
Cost: Free
6. Lythe Bonfire
Where: Lythe Village Hall
When: Sunday November 4
What time: Food will be served from 5pm, followed by the lighting of the bonfire at 6pm. Fireworks display will start at 6.15pm.
Cost: £3 adults, children free.
7. Ayton Jubilee Committee Bonfire Event
Where: Yedmandale Quarry, off Cockrah Road, West Ayton.
When: Monday November 5.
What time: Fireworks will be set off at 7pm. Limited parking so walking is best.
Cost: £2 adults, under 16s free.
Halifax and North Kirklees
1. Elland bonfire
Where: Hullen Edge Recreation Ground Elland, Elland
When: Saturday, November 3
What time: Bonfire lit at 6.30pm and fireworks at 7.15pm.
Cost: £5.00 Adults £2.50 Under 16s
2. Ivy House Inn
Where: Ivy House Inn, 318 Shay Lane, Halifax
When: Saturday, November 3
What time: 6pm
Cost: £2.50 per adult. Accompanied children free.
3. The Sportsman
Where: The Sportsman, Bradford Old Road, Halifax
When: Friday, November 2
What time: Bonfire lit at 6pm and fireworks display at 7.30pm
Cost: Free
4. Bonfire and fireworks display at Bradshaw Cricket Club
Where: Bradshaw cricket club, Bradshaw Lane, Halifax
When: Friday, November 2
What time: Bonfire lit at 6pm and fireworks at 7.30pm
5. Mount Tabor Annual Bonfire
Where: New Inn car park, Heath Hill Road, Mount Tabor, Halifax,
When: Saturday, November 3.
What time: Bonfire lit at 6pm and fireworks at 6.45pm.
Cost: Free
6. The Alma Inn bonfire
Where: The Alma Inn, Cottonstones, Sowerby Bridge
When: Saturday, November 3
What time: 6pm
Cost: Entry costs £5 but is free before 6pm. Free for under 12s.
7. West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service bonfire and fireworks
Where: West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue HQ, Bradford Road, Birkenshaw, Bradford
When: Saturday, November 3.
What time: Bonfire lit at 6:30pm and main fireworks at 8:15pm
Cost: Adults £6, children £4, under 5's free.
8. Casa bonfire and fireworks
Where: Casa, 281 Elland Road, Brighouse
When: Monday, November 5
What time: 6.30pm
Cost: Admission £5
9. Scholes Cricket Club bonfire and fireworks
Where: Scholes Cricket Club, New Popplewell Lane, Scholes, Cleckheaton
When: Saturday, November 3
What time: Bonfire and fireworks from 6.30pm
Cost: Free entry
10. Heckmondwike Sports Club
Where: Heckmondwike Sports Club, Cemetary Road, Heckmondwike
When: Saturday, November 3.
What time: Bonfire around 6pm with fireworks at 7pm
Cost: Adult tickets cost £2 with child tickets for £1.
11. Mirfield show ground bonfire
Where: Mirfield show ground, Huddersfield Road, Mirfield
When: Saturday, November 3.
What time: Bonfire lit at 6:30pm and fireworks at 7pm.
Cost: Adults £4, children £1
Wakefield
1. Ossett United Community Bonfire and Fireworks Display
Where: Stade France (Ossett Town AFC), Town End, Ossett, WF5 9HA
When: Friday, November 2
What time: Bonfire lit at 6.30pm, fireworks at 7.30pm
Cost: £5 adults, £2.50 children or £12 for a family of four. Children under 3 years of age are free.
2. Carlton Cricket Club Bonfire
Where: Carlton Cricket Club, Town Street, Carlton, WF3 3QU
When: Saturday, November 3
What time: Bonfire will be lit at 6.30pm, fireworks start at 7pm
Cost: £2 per adult, kids go free
3. Castleford Tigers Family Bonfire Event
Where: Castleford Tigers Rugby League Football Club, The Jungle, Wheldon Road, Castleford, WF10 2SD
When: Saturday, November 3
What time: Gates at 4.30pm, bonfire will be lit at 6.30pm and fireworks at 7.30pm
Cost: £4 adults, £2 child/concession, £10 family package (two adults and two children, only available for pre purchase)
4. 15th annual Wakefield Scout Group Family Bonfire
Where: Scout HQ, 699 Barnsley Road, Newmillerdam, Wakefield, WF2 6QQ
When: Saturday, November 3
What time: Gates open at 6pm, bonfire will be lit at 6.30pm and fireworks from 7pm
Cost: £2 adults, £1 children, £5 family (two adults and three children)
5. Notton Village Bonfire and Fireworks Display
Where: Notton Village hall, 117-123 George Lane, Notton, Wakefield, WF4 2NL
When: Sunday, November 4
What time: Event from 5.30pm, bonfire will be lit at 7pm and fireworks at 8pm
Cost: £4 general admission. Tickets are on sale at Notton Village Post Office or online
6. Fireworks Spectacular at Frickley Athletic FC
Where: Frickley Athletic Football Club, Westfield Lane, South Elmsall, Pontefract, WF3 2EQ
When: Sunday, November 4
What time: Event from 4pm
Cost: Free
7. Family Firework Night at Kings Croft Hotel
Where: Kings Croft Hotel, Wakefield Road, Pontefract, WF8 4HA
When: Monday, November 5
What time: Event at 5pm
Cost: £10 adults, £6 children, free for children under three. Tickets should be bought in advance by calling 01977 600550.
8. Horbury Bonfire
Where: Slazenger Sports Club, Southfield Lane, Horbury, WF4 5BH
When: Monday, November 5
What time: Gates open at 6pm. bonfire will be lit at 6.30pm and fireworks at 7.30pm
Cost: £5 adults, £2 children, free for children under four.