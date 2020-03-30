Join the virtual book club on council's facebook page - how and where to join

East Riding Libraries have launched a new virtual book group, Face in a Book Club, where customers can enjoy reading or listening to a selected Book, eBook or eAudiobook and share their views in a Facebook group.

In normal times when libraries are open, book clubs are very popular, taking place at East Riding Libraries.

They are free to attend, offering the benefits of encouraging people to read, getting reading recommendations, chatting with like-minded people, reducing social isolation, and books are of course free to borrow from the library.

Now that all libraries are temporarily closed, the new virtual book club is an exciting way of bringing these same benefits to the local online community or those who prefer to read eBooks or eAudiobooks.

The selected book or books can be downloaded up to 500 times simultaneously through the free Borrowbox app, using East Riding Libraries membership, meaning hundreds of people can read the same book at the same time.

The club launched recently with international bestselling author Matt Haig’s Notes on a Nervous Planet:

“An honest and human guide to coping with the modern world … Notes on a Nervous Planet is generous, sensible and timely. Reading it will probably be good for your mental health. Especially if you leave your smartphone in another room … Thought-provoking”

Guardian

Exciting titles to be added to the book club are number one bestselling author Liane Moriarty's Big Little Lies in eAudiobook format, Kate Morton's The Lake House, and children's favourite Have Sword Will Travel by Garth Nix and Sean Williams.

For those wishing to join the Facebook group and the discussion, visit the @ERidingLMA facebook page, click on groups, and join the Face in a Book Group

To join the library, or find out more about downloading eBooks or eAudio books, visit https://www.eastridinglibraries.co.uk/libraries-online/online-book-club/