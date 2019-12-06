Your guide to Christmas shows and pantomimes across our region - including Scarborough, Bridlington, Whitby, York, Leeds and Hull

Magic lamps, glass slippers and giant Beanstalks abound as panto season gets under way

Peter Pan, Hull Truck Theatre, Ferensway, from now until Saturday January 4

One night, bedtime stories come alive for the Darling children when Peter Pan and fairy Tinker Bell guide them through the stars to a land of the Lost Boys, pirates and mermaids. Can they save Tiger Lily from the pirates? Will the fearsome Captain Hook finally have his revenge on Peter Pan, or will the ticking crocodile catch him first?

Writer Deborah McAndrew’s new adaptation of JM Barrie’s classic tale. With original music, singing, dancing, flying and a generous sprinkle of fairy dust.

Tickets: 01482 323638

Treasure Island, Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough, from Thursday December 5 to Saturday December 29

A new adaptation of the Robert Louis Stevenson classic Treasure Island swashbuckles its way on to the stage.

The show has been adapted by Nick Lane from the original book and promises songs, swords, talking vegetables and a giant mechanical crab called Susan.

Tickets: 01723 370541

Aladdin, Hull New Theatre, from Thursday December 5 to Sunday December 29

Presented by Scarborough-based panto specialists Qdos. Join Blue’s Simon Webbe, Benidorm’s Jake Canuso, star of TV and film Robin Askwith and Fat Friends The Musical’s Neil Hurst.

Aladdin will feature a lamp-load of comedy, special effects, song and dance and plenty of boos and hisses.

Follow Aladdin, his brother Wishee Washee, and his mother Widow Twankey, on a spectacular adventure with flying carpets, a wish-granting genie, an evil sorcerer and plenty of festive magic.

Tickets: 01482 300306

The Wizard of Oz, Leeds Playhouse, from now until Saturday January 25

Soar over the rainbow, follow the yellow brick road and skip into the Emerald City. Join Dorothy, Scarecrow, Tin Man and Lion as the classic story and songs you know and love burst on to the stage.

Tickets: 0113 213 7700

A Christmas Yule Remember, Spotlight Theatre, West Street, Bridlington, Thursday December 5 at 7.30pm; Tuesday December 10, Wednesday December 11 and Thursday December 12, daily at 7.30pm

A host of Christmas No 1s, and comedy songs to take you into the Festive mood, including Ernie the Milkman, Mary’s Boy Child, Do They Know It’s Christmas, Return to Sender, Something Stupid, He Ain’t Heavy He’s My Brother, Rockabye and Perfect.

Tickets: 01262 678258

Christmas Concert with Raven, Hackness Grange Hotel, near Scarborough, Friday December 6 from 6pm

Enjoy a complimentary glass of mulled wine on arrival and then a hot seasonal buffet before enjoying the songs written and performed by Scarborough-based Raven.

Tickets: hacknessgrangehotel.co.uk

Jack and the Beanstalk, Darlington Hippodrome, from Friday December 6 to Sunday January 5

Strictly’s head judge Shirley Ballas headlines the Scarborough-based Qdos panto. Starring in the title role of Jack Trot will be Britain’s Got Talent winner George Sampson.

The panto promises audience participation, sensational music and spectacular dance routines, jaw-dropping special effects and fantastic festive entertainment suitable for all ages.

Tickets: 01325 405405

Cinderella, Scarborough Spa, from Saturday December 7 to Wednesday January 1

This year’s production is brought to you by the Tony Peers’ team behind last year’s Robin Hood and the Babes in the Wood. Sensational costumes, sparkling sets and great songs to sing along to are promised.

Tickets: 01723 821888

Sleeping Beauty, York Theatre Royal, from Saturday December 7 to Saturday January 25

Retired Dame Berwick Kaler writes and co-directs this year’s panto which stars West End star Jack Lansbury as the King and the Prince. Panto veteran Martin Barrass plays the Queen.

York panto family members David Leonard, Suzy Cooper and AJ Cooper all return.

Tickets: 01904 623568

Santa in Love, Pocklington Arts Centre, Saturday December 7 at 2.30pm

Santa In Love promises to unveil some fun, magical secrets for audiences aged four years and over.

If you have ever wanted to know where the fairy on top of the Christmas tree comes from, why you never see a Christmas elf, or maybe the answer to the greatest secret of them all – the one about Santa and the thing he secretly loves best, then this is the show for you.

Tickets: 01759 301547

Magic Mike’s Christmas Show

Bridlington Spa, Sunday December 8 at 1pm; Sunday December 22 at 2pm; Scarborough Spa, Christmas Eve at 6pm

The show has all the magic of Christmas with exciting dance routines, hilarious magic, loveable characters and, of course, a very special visit from Father Christmas who magically appears on stage with presents for all the children.

Sit back, relax and let the festivities begin as the kids enjoy the show.

Enjoy refreshments from the licensed bar while the children release all their Christmas excitement.

Tickets: Bridlington 01262 678258; Whitby 01947 458899; Scarborough 01723 821888

Lions’ Christmas Carol Concert, Bridlington Spa, Monday December 9 at 7pm

Concert staged by Bridlington Lions Club to thank the people of Bridlington for supporting them throughout the year. Driffield Silver Band will be performing, Coastal Voices, a community choir made up of local people, will entertain with choral arrangements and Burlington Primary School will delight us with seasonal songs.

Free event

Noel Narwhal Knows It All, Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough, from Wednesday December 11 to Sunday December 22,daily at 10.30am

The story of a nosy little narwhal who wants to know everyone’s business and ends up getting more than he bargained for is the Christmas treat for the youngest members of the family.

It is interactive, silly, fun and there may be a surprise festive visitor’.

Writer and director Cheryl Govan says: “As our older audiences watch what’s happening in Treasure Island above the sea, our tiniest theatre goers can see what’s happening under the ocean. A nosey narwhal tries to save the day and finds a new friendship along the way.”

Tickets: 01723 370541

Night Terrors, Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough, Thursday December 12 at 7.45pm

Spine-tingling tales of the supernatural from EF Benson’s collection of ghost stories.

From the deceptive comfort of an easy chair, master storyteller Gerard Logan will transport you to a darker, more sinister world where the unexpected and the unexplainable will intrigue and disturb.

Tickets: 01723 370541

Little Women, East Riding Theatre, Beverley, Thursday December 12 to Sunday January 5

Little Women is a classic coming-of-age story written by Louisa May Alcott. With their father fighting in the American Civil War we follow four sisters Meg, Jo, Amy and Beth as they struggle with family, love, individuality and finding their place in the world.

Tickets: 01482 874050

Cinderella, Bridlington Spa, from Friday December 13 to Sunday January 5

Starring Didi Conn, Frenchie in Grease, as the Fairy Godmother. She is joined by John Lyons from A Touch of Frost fame.

With one charming Prince, two Ugly Sisters and a huge sprinkling of Fairy Godmother magic.

Tickets: 01262 678258

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Spotlight Theatre, West Street, Bridlington, December 13, 14, 20, 21, 27, 28, January 3 and 4 at 7.30pm; December 15, 22, 29 and January 5 at 2.30pm

The tale of a young girl fighting the threat of an evil queen is brought to life in a production full of music, dance, laughter, drama and song.

Can Snow White defeat the Queen and win her one true love and can she rely on the seven strangers she meets to help her through?

Adaptation of a classic pantomime with a modern twist.

Tickets: 01262 678258

Trilogy, Wesley Centre, Malton, Friday December 13 at 7pm

The young classical musicians return to the Wesley Centre after their debut performance in the venue earlier this year.

Flute-player Amy-Jayne Milton said: “Christmas is about bringing people together, and music is a shared language all can enjoy. We plan to bring a true Christmas spirit to this magical evening.”

Tickets: trilogyatchirstmas.eventbrite.co.uk

Candlelit Carols, St Mary’s Priory Church, Old Malton, on Friday December 13 at 7.30pm and Saturday December 14 at 3.30pm

Chanticleer carol concerts mark the beginning of the Christmas celebrations. The performance will include a mix of traditional carols, Christmas music and readings.

Tickets: 01723 850898

Snow White, Grand Opera House, York, from Friday December 13 to Saturday January 4

A magic mirror iPad, an ugly truth told to an evil step mother, a poisoned red apple and a beautiful enchanted Princess. Family pantomime.

Starring Mark Little, ‘Allo ‘Allo legend Vicki Michelle and Martin Daniels.

Tickets: 0844 871 3024

A Christmas Carol, Scarborough Town Hall, Saturday December 14 and Sunday December 15, daily at 6pm and 8pm

Life and Limb Puppetry and Theatre Space North East present Dickens’ tale of Scrooge. Featuring larger than life puppetry, live music, mischievous sprites and a sprinkling of ghoulish Christmas cheer.

It will plunge audiences into the heart of Dickensian London with a tale of greed, poverty and hope.

Tickets: www.arctix.co.uk

The Festive Spectacular Charity Carol Concert, Scarborough Spa, Saturday December 14 at 7.30pm

BBC Look North’s Harry Gration returns to the Grand Hall to host the annual carols concert.

Featuring performances from: Matt Ramsay, United Schools Choir and Celebration Brass

In the 20 years of the concert, it has raised more than £82,000 for local charities and groups.

Tickets: 01723 821888

Aladdin, Pocklington Arts Centre, Saturday December 14 at 2.30pm

Follow our hero Aladdin and his troublesome mum, Widow Twankey, beat the evil Abanazar to the magic lamp and win the hand of Princess Jasmine.

Packed with songs, slapstick, silliness, audience participation and all the fairytale magic of traditional pantomime.

Tickets: 01759 301547

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Bradford Alhambra, Saturday December 14 to Sunday January 26

Panto legend Billy Pearce, pop star and Strictly Come Dancing finalist Faye Tozer and family TV favourite Paul Chuckle star in the Scarborough-based panto company Qdos production.

Tickets: 01274 432000

A Christmas Teddy Bears’ Picnic, Scarborough Spa, Sunday December 15 at 1.30pm

Kathy Seabrook and other members of the Spa Orchestra will return as part of a Saxophone Quartet to a festive edition of Teddy Bears’ Picnic.

Sing along, play along and dance along.

Don’t forget to bring your Teddy, elves or Christmas fairies.

Tickets: 01723 821888

Northern Ballet in Cinderella, Leeds Grand Theatre, from Tuesday December 17 to Thursday January 2

Escape into an enchanting winter wonderland with Northern Ballet’s beautiful reimagining of Cinderella.

Cinders is whisked away from her wicked stepmother to the glistening lake of ice where she first meets her prince.

Tickets: 0844 848 2700

Christmas Tea Dance with Howard Beaumont, Scarborough Spa, Thursday December 19 from 1.30pm

Held in the spacious Ocean Room, enjoy a fun-filled afternoon of ballroom, popular, sequence, Latin and party dances as Howard plays all your seasonal favourites in strict tempo.

Tickets: 01723 821888

A Merry Little Christmas, Spotlight Theatre, West Street, Bridlington, Thursday December 19 and Monday December 23, daily at 7.30pm

Bridlington-based Remarkable Arts with a feel-good show full of seasonal music, dance, laughter and a chance to sing along.

Tickets: 01262 678258

Hep to the Jive at Christmas, Milton Rooms, Malton, Friday December 20 at 7.30pm

The versatile and compact swing band – with a live horn section and multiple vocalists, produce a spectacular selection of swing and pop classics.

Tickets: 01653 696240

A Christmas Carol, York House, The Talbot, Malton, Friday December 20 at 6.30pm and 8.30pm

One-man show by RSC actor Dominic Gerrard. Magical re-telling of Dickens’s classic Christmas story features puppetry. The 60-minute adaptation follows close to Dickens’ classic narrative, revolving around a central puppet of Scrooge as he journeys out, one bleak Christmas night, with the ghosts that have been sent to show him the error of his miserly ways.

Tickets: www.eventbrite.co.uk

A Christmas Night at the Musicals, Whitby Pavilion, Saturday December 21 at 7.30pm

Spot On Musicals is Whitby’s new musical theatre company. With West End favourites, theatrical hits and a festive finale, the show promises to be a perfect treat for the family.

It will feature songs from Wicked, Me and My Girl, Hamilton, Blood Brothers, Les Miserables and White Christmas.

Tickets: 01947 458899

December’s Rotunda Nights, Rotunda Museum, Scarborough, Saturday December 21 from 6.30pm

The evening features Carole Bromley, local story tellers Scarborough-told Tales and Whitby acapella group the Windmill Girls.

York-based Carole Bromley’s work has appeared in many journals and compilations. Scarborough-told Tales are local story-tellers. The Windmill Girls will sing a variety of acapella carols.

Tickets: 01723 353665

An evening with Miriam Margolyes, the Wesley Centre, Malton, Saturday December 21 from 7pm

Actress Miriam Margolyes will perform snippets from her one woman show and talk about her life and career.

Dickens’ great, great, great granddaughter, Lucinda Hawksley, will also feature and host an audience question and answer with Miriam.

Miriam Margolyes said: “I am delighted to return to Malton again this year. I fell in love with Dickens at school and would like to appeal to children, young people and adults alike to come and enjoy the spirit of A Christmas Carol.

Tickets: www.eventbrite.co.uk

Rock Choir with Charity Brass, Milton Rooms, Malton, Saturday December 21 at 7.30pm

A Christmas concert featuring the Rock Choir with Charity Brass in support of Ryedale Special Families.

Tickets: 01653 696240

Jack and the Beanstalk, YMCA Theatre, St Thomas Street, Scarborough, from Boxing Day until Saturday January 4, daily at 2pm and 7.30pm on December 27, 28, 29 and January 4

Presented by YMCA Productions. Poor Dame Trot and her son Jack hardly have a bean to their name and to make things worse the village is being terrorised by a wicked giant. Trot sends her son to market to sell Buttercup the Cow and he comes home with nothing but a handful of beans. That’s when the magic really begins.

Tickets: 01723 506750

New Year’s Eve Extravaganza with Tony Skingle as Elvis, Scarborough Spa, New Year’s Eve, from 7.30pm

Enjoy one of the country’s most natural Elvis impersonators performing all your favourite songs.

With support from The Do-be-do girls and the Julie Hatton Dance team plus special guests Rebekah Kelly, Alexandra Kirby and singing impersonator Joe King.

Tickets: 01723 821888

Spa Orchestra, Scarborough Spa, New Year’s Day at 3pm

Traditional New Year programme of waltzes and polkas composed by Johann Strauss, his family, and other composers who found Vienna to be their City of Dreams.

Including Blue Danube and polkas such as Thunder and Lightning.

Vienna’s other great musical son Franz Lehar will be represented by his Gold and Silver Waltz and a selection of tunes from The Merry Widow. A surprise item has been added to the programme in a new arrangement by Paul Laidlaw.

Tickets: 01723 821888

Mother Goose, Whitby Pavilion, Monday January 13 to Saturday January 18, daily at 7pm

Apollo Players present their annual panto. Cue the Fairy Friendship who sends Priscilla the Goose who lays golden eggs and puts an end to all troubles ... until the Demon Discontent lures Mother Goose away with the one thing money can’t buy – eternal beauty.

Host of colourful characters, buckets full of comedy, toe-tapping songs and special effects.

Tickets: 01947 458899