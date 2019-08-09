World premiere of Monstrous Heart for Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre - here's the plot

A new play by Oliver Emanuel, co-writer of the National Theatre of Scotland’s powerful and profound First World War project The 306 Trilogy, opens at Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre in early October and Edinburgh’s Traverse Theatre later this year.

The co-production of the thrilling, chilling and witty The Monstrous Heart explores those knotty subjects of love/hate, good/evil, and nature/nurture, performed by Christine Entwistle and Charlene Boyd and directed by Gareth Nicholls (Ulster American), Interim Artistic Director at the Traverse.

Set and costume designer is by Cécile Trémolières, lighting design by Tigger Johnson and Oğuz Kaplangi is the composer and sound designer.

Mag (Christine Entwistle) lives in a rustic cabin in the Canadian wilds, far from neighbours and further from her past. But when her estranged daughter Beth (Charlene Boyd) turns up on the doorstep fresh from prison, the past becomes terrifyingly present. And it has teeth.

Beth came to ask Mag a question. But is she prepared for the answer? Can they really settle their scores? And can Mag keep an innocent party from being destroyed in the crossfire?

As a blizzard closes in and dangerous words are traded, Mag accepts a challenge from a most unexpected source and lights a fuse that looks set to blow both women sky high.

The Monstrous Heart examines afresh the eternal question of whether we ever really change how we’re made. Is it possible to kill our old selves and create someone new and better in their place?

The Monstrous Heart can be seen in the McCarthy at the SJT from Thursday October 3 to Saturday October 19.

Tickets, priced from £10, are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com

It then heads to the Traverse Theatre, Edinburgh, from Tuesday October 22 to Saturday November 2.

Tickets, priced from £5, are available from the box office on 0131 228 1404 or online at www.traverse.co.uk



