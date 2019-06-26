Wild west theme at Fete in the Field

The Fete and Folk in the Field Festivals return to the Shiptonthorpe playing fields with a Wild West theme this Saturday (June 29) at The Playing Fields on Station Road from 11am.

The event will feature daytime entertainment from acts including the Lonestar Old West Re-enactment Group, Starbrite Studios, local singer-songwriter Rachel Makena, the East Riding Rock Choir and maestro Dogfinger Steve.

Driffield singer-songwriter Edwina Hayes.

Following on from the free daytime fete, the Folk in the Field Festival (6pm) will feature artists including Market Weighton singer Evie Barrand, Driffield’s Edwina Hayes, the Jon Palmer Acoustic Band, Nick Palmer, the Nick Rooke Band and York band Maisie and the Thompsons.

Visit www.folkinthefield.co.uk or the event’s facebook page @folkinthefieldshiptonthorpe for more details.