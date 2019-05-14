Wilberfest returns with top line-up

Wilberfest is Back!

Following the huge success of it’s debut in 2018, the music festival returns bigger and better on Saturday, May 25.

Spectators enjoy last year's Wilberfest.

An outstanding line-up up of both local and national award winning bands awaits music fans, coupled with lots of attractions and stunning cuisine outlets.

This year’s line-up features tributes to Little Mix, Tina Turner and Red Hot Chilli Peppers to name a few.

There’s free camping and free car parking for everybody (tickets must be purchased in advance of the event).

Gareth Davey, event organiser, said: “I believe this is the best value festival for families in the local area bar none. There’s over 12 hours of live music from eight quality, established bands from right across the UK.

“With no Dunnington Live or It’s a Pockout this year, we want to offer families a fantastic bank holiday weekend without breaking the bank. This is an event not to be missed.”

Check out the website www.wilberfest.co.uk to buy tickets or visit Facebook/Wilberfest page