West End hit musical Thriller Live - featuring the songs of Michael Jackson - comes to Yorkshire - where you can see it

Direct from London’s West End where it is now in its record breaking tenth year, Thriller Live is a spectacular concert featuring the songs of Michael Jackson and the Jackson 5.

Seen by almost five million people in more than 30 countries, Thriller Live continues to moonwalk around the world, taking audiences on a visual, audio and electrifying journey through 45 years of musical history.

There are two hours of non-stop hits from pop to rock, soul to disco as the cast pay homage to legendary live performances and innovative dance moves executed with flair, precision and passion.

Hits include: I Want You Back, ABC, Can You Feel It, Off The Wall, The Way You Make Me Feel, Smooth Criminal, Beat It, Billie Jean, Dirty Diana, Bad, Rock With You, They Don’t Care About Us, Dangerous and Thriller plus many more!

Thriller Live is at Hull New Theatre from Tuesday May 7 Saturday May 11.

Book at the Hull City Hall box office, call 01482 300 306 or visit www.hulltheatres.co.uk to book online.

It is also at the Grand Opera House York from Monday 8 to Saturday July 13

Tickets: 0844 871 3024 or on line here