Ukulele master and YouTube sensation Jake Shimabukuro heads to Pocklington Arts Centre

Ukulele master Jake Shimabukuro first came to the world’s attention when his original take on George Harrison’s ‘While My Guitar Weeps’ went viral and dominated YouTube in 2005.

Hailed as the ‘Jimi Hendrix of the ukulele’ the Hawaiian-born star will perform live at Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC) on Sunday, May 12 as one of only four UK dates this year.

PAC director Janet Farmer said: “It is a huge pleasure to be welcoming a musician as talented as Jake Shimabukuro to the PAC stage.

“Jake’s career has been filled with an array of incredible achievements so far, and he has played some of the greatest venues in the world, so it’s a privilege to have secured one of only a handful of UK appearances for him this year.

“Whether you are a ukulele fan or simply appreciate excellent live music then this not to be missed. But tickets are selling fast so I recommend picking yours up now.”

Tickets, £25, are now available from the Box Office on 01759 301547 or at www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk