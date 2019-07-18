Tickets to Gatecrasher Classical with Judge Jules at Scarborough Spa nears a sell-out - only date in North Yorkshire

Dance fans are being urged to buy their tickets for November’s Gatecrasher Classical to avoid disappointment despite going on sale a few days ago.

After a phenomenal response since going on sale last week, less than 15% of tickets remain for the ground breaking show in Scarborough Spa’s Grand Hall on Saturday November 9.

The Scarborough date, the only North Yorkshire show this year looks set to follow previous sold out performances in London, Sheffield, Liverpool, Newcastle, Coventry and Bournemouth.

Gatecrasher Classical will see a host of live vocalists including Sonique and Marcella Woods perform some of the biggest dance tracks of all time alongside the 40-piece Gatecrasher Orchestra with the classical spectacular compered by legendary Radio 1 Stalwart Judge Jules.

After the Classical performance finishes, Judge Jules and Sonique will return to the Grand Hall stage to host an after party until 3am with Gatecrasher regulars Scott Bond and John Kelly.

Simon Raine of Gatecrasher said: “As one of the most influential clubbing brands on the planet, known the world over for our infamous production, Gatecrasher Classical will feature enhanced production, with a spectacular laser & light shows plus an array of special effects all set within the stunning backdrop of The Grand Hall. Expect lots of hands in the air moments and one unforgettable experience!”

The last of the tickets can be purchased by visiting www.gatecrasher.com/scarborough with a handful of tickets remaining at Scarborough Spa’s box office: 01723 821888.