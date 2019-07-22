Tickets on sale for next year's Burton Agnes Jazz Festival as this year's event declared biggest yet

Early bird tickets have gone on sale for next year's Burton Agnes Jazz and Blues Festival at the East Yorkshire stately home.

The 13th Burton Agnes Jazz and Blues was the biggest yet, with 30 performances across four stages.

Bands played inside the Elizabethan Great Hall, from the lawns, and in the late night bar tent.

Saxophone playing owner and festival organiser Simon Cunliffe-Lister joined in, leading the stately party into the early hours.

The stage was lit up by Mo Pleasure, previously a member and musical director of Earth, Wind and Fire. Acclaimed jazz singer Atila performed a polished centenary tribute to Nat King Cole.

More than 400 people camped in the grounds.

Next year’s Burton Agnes Jazz and Blues Festival is on from Friday July 17 to Sunday July 19.

Mega early bird tickets are available now, until August 31.

Tickets on line here

Telephone 01262 490324