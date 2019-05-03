Tickets on sale for Hull Truck's Christmas show - Peter Pan

Hull Truck Theatre are bringing JM Barrie’s classic tale of the boy who wouldn’t grow up to the stage for Christmas.

Following the festive adaptation of Oliver Twist last year, Hull Truck Theatre’s most successful Christmas show to date, playwright Deborah McAndrew returns with a new adaptation of Peter Pan. The production will be directed by Hull Truck Theatre’s artistic director Mark Babych.

Join Wendy and Peter Pan for a magical family adventure in Neverland.

One night, bedtime stories come alive for the Darling children when Peter Pan and fairy Tinker Bell guide them through the stars to a land of Lost Boys, Pirates and Mermaids. Time stands still as their action-packed adventure unfolds. Can they save Tiger Lily from the pirates? Will the fearsome Captain Hook finally have his revenge on Peter Pan, or will the ticking crocodile catch him first? And will Wendy stay to be the Lost Boys’ mother?

With original music, singing, dancing, flying and a generous sprinkle of fairy dust, Peter Pan is a much-loved story for the child in all of us.

Deborah McAndrew said: “Peter Pan is a story I have loved all my life. It's quite dark in places, but also very funny. I have brought a lot of my own childhood to this Christmas adaptation for Hull. For me, it's about imagination, and I hope that this show will be magical for children of all ages.”

Mark Babych, artistic director at Hull Truck Theatre, said: “We’re delighted to be working with Deborah again on this magical adaptation of Peter Pan. The story is well known and much loved by younger and older audiences alike – and we can’t wait to share our version on the Hull Truck Theatre stage.

Christmas is a really important and special time for families and friends and it’s a pleasure to be involved with something which will create happy and long-lasting memories. Expect adventure, fun and a sprinkle of Christmas spirit.”

It runs from Friday November 29 until Saturday January 4.

Hull Truck Theatre are currently offering a special Early Bird Family and Friends rate. Parties of four will get £3 off per full price ticket and must include at least one over 18 and one under 18. This offer is available until September 30.

Tickets: 01482 323638 or www.hulltruck.co.uk