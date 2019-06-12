Thomas shines during variety show

The youngest member of Pocklington Productions, Thomas Ellis, stole the show with his reading of “The book with no Pictures” at the recent Spice of Life variety show.

Thomas also played king Duncan in Marcus Richardson’s comic 12-minute version of Macbeth.

Colin Miller plays the accordion.

Hazel MacDonald regaled the audience with comic poetry and readings from As You Like It, and Yashpal Anand told tales of India.

Peter and Noreen Thorp presented a very comic two hander, The Cat and the Dog.

Other performers provided a musical feast ranging from folk to classical.

Roger Pattison’s group Still Waters opened up with folk favourites, while the accordion of Colin Milner provided South American tango music.

Thomas Ellis steals the show.

The evening ended with an audience sing-along with all the musicians, singing Molly Mallone, Morningtown Ride, and Cliff Richard’s Summer Holiday.

Report by Pocklington Productions.

Yashpal Anand told tales of India.