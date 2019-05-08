This is how you can win a family ticket for four worth £160  to see The Vamps

We’ve teamed up with the new Bonus Arena in Hull have a family ticket for four to giveaway for their gig next Wednesday, May 15.

The Vamps are one of the most successful British bands of the last decade.

They have gone onto have huge amounts of global success with over 2 billion streams worldwide. Their first two albums, Meet The Vamps and Wake Up are both certified Gold in the UK. In 2016 they released All Night, a collaboration with Norwegian DJ Matoma, as their first single from their third studio album Night & Day.

All Night quickly became their most successful single with 3.5 million sales and 350 million streams on Spotify alone. In 2017, they scored their first number 1 on the Official UK Albums Chart with Night & Day. They are also a force to be reckoned with on social media, with almost 6 million likes on their Facebook, over 4.09 million followers on Twitter and 2.5 million followers on Instagram.

The Vamps will be joined on the tour by pop-rock trio New Hope Club.

Tickets are available from www.bonusarenahull.com

We have a family pass of four seated tickets to give away (one person must be aged 18 or over). To be in with a chance of winning, email your answer to this question – who is touring with The Vamps – to stephanie.bateman@jpress.co.uk by noon on Friday, May 10.

The winner will be notified via email by 4pm that day.

Usual T&Cs apply.