The South announce Scarborough Spa date - watch the compilation video

The South will perform at Scarborough Spa later this year as part of their winter tour.

Featuring former members of The Beautiful South including singer Alison Wheeler and lifelong sax player Gaz Birtles they will visit Scarborough Spa on Friday November 22

When great British pop institution, The Beautiful South split in 2007, most members of the band didn’t feel ready to hang up their microphones or instruments and decided to go back out on the road playing the songs made famous by The Beautiful South, bringing back the full flavour and arrangements as an exciting 9 piece live band.

WATCH: the compilation video here

After a successful year of touring the theatres and festivals of the UK up and down the country, The South are keeping alive all those timeless songs - A Little Time (the number one single), Perfect 10, Rotterdam, Old Red Eyes Is Back, Good as Gold, Don't Marry Her plus many more singles and album tracks as well as a few choice South originals.

All performed again live, these songs span an impressive 20 year career starting way back in 1989!

Advance tickets for The South are now on sale, priced at £22.50 (plus booking fee).

Tickets are available from Scarborough Spa’s box office: 01723 821888 and via www.scarboroughspa.co.uk