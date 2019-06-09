The Pocklington Arts Centre column with Sara Morton

While our auditorium is home to our dynamic and diverse programme of live events, celebrating the very best music and comedy from around the world, our studio and first floor exhibition space is home to incredible collections of artwork from across the region and beyond.

So, while our spring/summer programme of live events is well and truly in full swing, it seems fitting that we have launched not one but two brand new exhibitions that celebrate the very best in artistic talent from across the region – we certainly don’t do things by halves!

We’ve been busy working hard behind the scenes to set up the Wolds Open Art Exhibition, which features original works by around 30 amateur and professional artists from across the Yorkshire Wolds.

From Bridlington to Beverley, Hornsea to Howden, Hull to Pocklington, artists from all corners of the East Riding have been chosen by our panel of experts to be a part of this unique exhibition.

You’ll find a full spectrum of materials and subjects on display, from paintings to prints and even a 3D fox, making for a true smorgasbord of pieces that quite frankly are looking stunning in our studio space.

And as if that wasn’t enough, the Wolds Photographic Society have launched an exhibition, which has transformed our first floor exhibition space into a showcase of original photos taken by their members.

All this follows hot on the heels of a fantastic workshop for budding young artists thanks to The Makeshift Ensemble who brought their children’s theatre show I am Turtle to the PAC stage.

Youngsters were able to enjoy a free pre-show workshop, making some fantastic imaginative puppets out of recycled materials. We really do have something for all ages at PAC!

If comedy is your thing, then check out Hull born Lucy Beaumont live at PAC on Thursday June 20 as she warms up ahead of this year’s Edinburgh Fringe Festival with tales of motherhood, life back up North and ladies boxing – and it’s all in aid of her charity Backpack Buddies.

And music fans are in for a real treat this month as we welcome acclaimed singer-songwriter Nick Lowe to PAC on Tuesday June 25, with his Quality Rock and Roll Revue, starring Los Straitjackets.

Closely followed by the phenomenal Irish Mythen, with support from PAC favourite Boss Caine, on Wednesday June 26.

There is certainly no shortage of incredible talent here, with something for music, comedy and art fans alike.

