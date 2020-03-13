Strictly Come Dancing champ Levin Clifton to tour in musical Strictly Ballroom - where you can see him in Yorkshire and North East

Former Strictly Come Dancing champion Kevin Clifton is to star in a tour of Baz Luhrmann’s smash hit Strictly Ballroom The Musical, playing the lead role of Scott Hastings.

After seven glorious years on Strictly Come Dancing, last week Kevin announced his departure from the series and now he makes a full-time move into the world of musical theatre in a role that couldn’t be more perfectly suited.

Kevin Clifton said: “I’m beyond excited to be finally fulfilling a lifelong ambition to play Scott Hastings in Strictly Ballroom The Musical.

"When I was 10 I first watched the movie that would become my favourite film of all time. This is my dream role. Plus I get to work with Craig Revel Horwood again! I really can’t wait to don the golden jacket and waltz all over the UK from September this year in what’s set to be an incredible show.”

The musical is based on the award-winning global film phenomenon Strictly Ballroom

Directed by Craig Revel Horwood, this all-singing, all-dancing and all-glittering show is set to dazzle audiences once more.

Tour dates:

Hull New Theatre from October 12 to 17

Sunderland Empire from October 26 to 31

Edinburgh Playhouse from November 16 to 21

York Grand Opera House from November 23 to 28

Newcastle Theatre Royal from February 15 to 20

Bradford Alhambra from May 31 to June 5, 2021

Tickets: strictlyballroomtour.co.uk