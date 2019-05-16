Star of new hit series Chernobyl returns to Yorkshire to direct 'Macbeth set in a chippy'

East Riding Theatre’s Artistic Director, Adrian Rawlins, is directing Chippy, the Beverley based theatre’s latest in-house production opening on next month.

Fresh from playing chief engineer Nikolai Fomin in the new, hit, HBO series Chernobyl, Adrian is thrilled to be directing at the East Riding Theatre again and also to be collaborating once more with artists in New Zealand especially Mike Friend, artistic director of Lyttleton Arts Factory who will be directing the New Zealand version of the show early next year.

Adrian said: "After the success of taking our production of Oliver Twist to the Lyttelton Arts Factory in New Zealand, I am thrilled to be directing Chippy in this ongoing creative international collaboration pairing local talent with New Zealand's finest.

"Much-loved New Zealand writer Joe Bennett was given the challenge of writing a play based on Macbeth set in an East Riding chip shop. After many collaborative twists and turns the result is Chippy."

Beth and Mack live in the back room of the Captain Two cooks fish and chip shop somewhere in the East Riding. Upstairs, unseen, but far from unheard, lies the Captain, slowly dying. His presence broods over the business. Beth struggles to cope. Has he written a will? What will happen when he goes? Will he ever go? Will anyone help him go? And what do you do with a body?

A funny and contemporary murder mystery where a deep-fried thriller twists and turns into a fast-food reality.

Chippy premieres at the East Riding Theatre in Beverley in June before transferring to New Zealand.

Starring Hester Ullyart (Paragon Station/Paragon Dreams - Hull Truck Theatre) & New Zealand native Tom Trevella

It runs from Wednesday June 19 to Saturday June 29.

Tickets £12-13.50

Box Office: 01482 874050 or www.eastridingtheatre.co.uk

