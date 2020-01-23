Sound of brass spices up concert by Scarborough Symphony Orchestra

Take two of the greatest figures in British music, add an epic musical journey through the instruments of a modern orchestra and spice with a large helping of brass. That’s the recipe for Scarborough Symphony Orchestra’s concert on Saturday February 8.

As part of the orchestra’s 70th birthday season, the orchestra’s musical director Shaun Matthew has designed a programme to appeal to a wide audience.

“It features some of the catchiest and most charming music ever composed and offers a perfect introduction to classical music, particularly for young people,” he said.

The evening opens with Benjamin Britten’s Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra – a series of 13 variations, each one introducing a different instrument or section of the orchestra, to show off the colours, ranges and characteristics of a modern symphony orchestra.

The work culminates in a grand fugue for full orchestra, in which each section is re-introduced before the theme returns to the brass section.

The brass theme continues with guest trombonist Robert Holliday performing a concerto, specially written for him by Ivor Hodgson.

“It will leave the audience breathless; it’s a real showstopper,” said Shaun.

Robert has combined a teaching career with being a freelance player and is a guest player with professional orchestras around the country.

The evening concludes with Samuel Coleridge-Taylor who burst on to the Victorian concert stage with Hiawatha, temporarily eclipsing Elgar, and was, in his short life, one of the foremost figures in British music. He grew up in London as the child of mixed race parents. This is a rare opportunity to hear his orchestral masterpiece, Symphonic Variations on an African Air.

The concert is at the Queen Street Methodist Hall in Scarborough at 7.15pm. There will be a free pre-concert introductory talk at 6.30pm.

Entry for children up to 16 and full-time students is free.

Advance tickets from Revolutions Music in Huntriss Row, Scarborough, or Art Café, Whitby, the orchestra’s website: www.scarborough-orchestra.co.uk or on the door on the night.