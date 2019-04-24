Singer-songwriter Charlie Landsborough's farewell tour - where to see him and how to get tickets

Award winning singer songwriter Charlie Landsborough currently on his farewell tour of Britain.

Hear all the hits - including: My Forever Friend, I Will Love You All My Life, What Colour Is the Wind, Special, Shine Your Light, Five Fingers and more

Charlie has also released a New Album entitled The Attic Collection. This 20-song album is Charlie’s 35th.

It is both CD and DVD released to his loyal fans collection. It features 15 different versions of the original releases from his early albums and five new songs, consisting of one cover version of Bob Dylan’s famous song – Don’t Think Twice and four new self-penned songs.

Charlie Landsborough is well known for keeping concert goers enthralled with his heartfelt and telling lyrics and his very human anecdotes.

Charlie Landsborough is a performer who is difficult to categorise, sometimes folk, sometimes country, sometimes rock ‘n’ roll, sometimes gospel. If you go into a music shop, you may find Charlie’s music in the Country or the Easy Listening section but this belies the nature of a man who is uncomfortable with labels but spans various musical forms.

Where you can see him:

Tuesday April 30 - Grand Opera House, York

Tickets: 0844 871 3024 or www.atgtickets.com/

Wednesday May 1 Bridlington Spa

Tickets: 01262 678258 or on line here

