Singer Ralph McTell set to walk streets of Pocklington

Gifted guitarist and influential singer-songwriter Ralph McTell is perhaps best known for his song ‘Streets of London’ that has been covered by hundreds of artists across the globe.

Now the world-renowned folk musician is heading for the streets of Pocklington with a live show at Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC) on Sunday, October 13 at 7.30pm.

McTell is conducting a world tour promoting his new album Hill of Beans, which has been produced by the great Tony Visconti.

Regarded as one of the great storytellers McTell, known for his virtuoso guitar style, is primarily a prolific and gifted songwriter.

He made his debut in 1968 with the album ‘Eight Frames a Second’, and in 1974 the release of ‘Streets of London’ earned him an Ivor Novello Award.

In 2002, he was presented with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards.

PAC director Janet Farmer said: “We are delighted to be welcoming Ralph McTell back to PAC. Ralph is of a calibre of musician that needs no real introduction.

“He has been an influential figure on the UK folk scene since the sixties so we could think of no better addition to our ongoing programme of live events for 2019.

“Unsurprisingly tickets for this incredible opportunity are selling fast so I would advise anyone who doesn’t want to miss out to get their tickets now.”

Visit www.pocklingtonatrtscentre.co.uk or call the box office on 01759 301547 to buy tickets (£27).