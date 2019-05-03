Show review by Julia Pattison: Kevin Clifton in Burn the Floor at the Grand Opera House, York

Show: Kevin Clifton in Burn the Floor

Venue: Grand Opera House, York

Review by: Julia Pattison

This time last week there was much alarm at Grand Opera House York after a curtain caught fire when an electric light suffered a glitch.

Luckily, thanks to the swift actions of a cleaner, this majestic theatre did not burn down and normal service resumed the next day.

On the heels of this incident comes Kevin Clifton, of Strictly Come Dancing fame with his Burn The Floor Show; the place was smoking by the end of this exhilarating, energetic extravaganza, but no one was alarmed this time, happy to have experienced this sizzling red hot spectacular.

The show kicked off with a lively rock ’n’ roll dance number to the song Happy, and was wonderfully tongue in cheek poking fun at today’s obsession with taking selfies, as every dancer had a phone seemingly glued to their hands while dancing their hearts out.

Then, the moment all his many fans (the place was packed) had been waiting for, Kevin from Grimsby headed the ensemble looking very dapper in his tails, and grinning from ear to ear, making the intricate choreography look effortless, like the professional he is.

He proudly introduced his new dance partner, Victoria Martin, and launched into another routine, and stunned everyone as he started to sing too; who knew? This man has many talents, I think he’ll be heading for a second career in Musical Theatre like his sister Joanne before too long.

A true Northern lad, faithful to his Yorkshire roots, and speaking warmly of his family who he was justly proud of, he showed a great sense of humour, and had us all chuckling at his self-deprecating remarks as he teasingly compared himself to the sizzling sex appeal of his two main men, who were new to Strictly in the last series, Graziano Di Prima and Johannes Radebe.

The show went from strength to strength, and the cast were superb, such team work and energy! The live band and singers all added to the electric atmosphere, and we were thoroughly entertained with romantic waltzes, powerful Cha Cha Chas, sizzling hot sambas and a steamingly passionate Paso Doble.

As if that wasn’t enough, there was an exquisite slow rumba performed to an amazingly powerful version of Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah, not surprisingly, one of Kevin’s favourite songs included in the show.

Free from the shackles of Judges’ comments, Burn The Floor Company are flying free with their imaginative choreography and are leaving a smoking trail wherever they perform.