Scrooge the Musical hits Yorkshire stage

Say goodbye to Bah! Humbug and get into the festive spirit with Pick Me Up’s big winter show - Scrooge The Musical.

Based on Charles Dickens’ classic Christmas Carol, Scrooge tells the tale of old miser Ebeneezer on the night he’s visited by the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Yet To Come.

Can he be turned from sourpuss to saint? What will happen to Tiny Tim? Will everyone have a merry Christmas after all? Come and find out in this all-singing, all-dancing musical for the whole family.

Bricusse first adapted A Christmas Carol for the 1970 film musical Scrooge! starring Albert Finney. He was nominated for an Academy Award for the score and the song Thank You Very Much.

Mark Hird, whose previous Pick Me Up roles include Captain Mainwaring in Dad’s Army, Colonel Pickering in My Fair Lady and Uncle Fester in The Addams Family, plays Scrooge, Rory Mulvihill, Henry Higgins in My Fair Lady, Sergeant Wilson in Dad’s Army and Captain Teri Dennis in Privates on Parade, is the jolly Ghost of Christmas Present, and Alan Park plays Scrooge’s long-suffering clerk Bob Cratchit.

The show is directed by Robert Readman, choreography is by Iain Harvey, and the musical director is Sam Johnson.

Scrooge runs from Grand Opera House York from Tuesday November 26 to Sunday December 1. Matinees on Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets from £16.90 from https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/scrooge/grand-opera-house-york/ or box office: 0844 8713024