Scary Spice Mel B announces home-town date for 'Intimate Conversation with ...' - tickets on sale today

Fresh from the success of the Spice Girls sell-out tour, her Sunday Times best selling autobiography, Brutally Honest and her Piers Morgan Life Stories interview the loudest, proudest Spice Girl has announced two exclusive, intimate ‘in conversation’ style shows in her home town of Leeds and in London.

Melanie will be appearing at the Leeds Grand Theatre and Opera House on Sunday August 25 and the Savoy Theatre in London on Sunday September 1. Tickets for the dates go on sale on Wednesday June 26 at 10am via www.leedsgrandtheatre.com and Friday June 26 at 11am via www.thesavoytheatre.com

Fans will get a rare chance to get up close and personal with the star as she reveals the real truth behind the headlines, with an opportunity for the audience to ask questions. The live shows will support Women’s Aid for whom she is a patron.

As one-fifth of the iconic Spice Girls and judge on X Factor and America's Got Talent, Melanie Brown, aka Scary Spice, has been an international star since the age of 19. And yet there are sides of Mel that no one has ever seen or really known.

The show will examine every aspect of Mel’s life, from where she began to where she is today. Mel’s self-effacing, mercurial story-telling will shatter your illusions in every way possible. The show takes the Spice Girls sell out reunion as its starting point and will zigzag back and forth through an exceptional life story. The show will also feature never-before-seen video content.

Melanie said: “ I’m so honoured to be sharing my story - good and bad - because I kept so many things secret for so long out of shame and I have learnt over these past few years that through talking, through sharing you learn and you make real bonds with people. This is a first for me. I want to make it very special, very real and very intimate. I know there will be tears but I am also hoping for few laughs too because that’s the woman I am - as you will discover.”

Melanie will be interviewed by co-author of her book and trusted friend, the celebrity journalist, Louise Gannon.