Scarborough Spa shows which have been rescheduled - including Icons of Darts and Yorkshire Shepherdess

Scarborough Spa’s upcoming Icons of Darts event has been postponed.

Due to following recent advice from the Government in relation to COVID-19, rhe Icons of Darts Tour has had to been rescheduled to Friday November 13.

Original tickets remain valid and the line-up remains unchanged with Phil Taylor, Raymond Van Barneveld, Mark Webster and Fallon Sherrock all still taking to the oche in the Grand Hall.

Organisers, Modus Sports said: "Firstly we would like to thank you for your patience and support which allowed us to seek alternative arrangements for the Icons of Darts event at Scarborough Spa which was scheduled to take place on Friday May 8.

"We are delighted to confirm that the event will now be rescheduled to Friday November 13.

"All tickets will automatically be transferred to the reschedule date so you do not have to amend your booking in any way. We look forward to welcoming you to Scarborough Spa for what is promised to be an excellent night of darts and entertainment."

The darts event is just one of several changes to Scarborough Spa’s upcoming events programme with a number of events being rescheduled since the outbreak of Covid-19.

The latest changes to upcoming shows can be found via Scarborough Spa’s website: https://www.scarboroughspa.co.uk/corona-virus-updates and the box office can be contacted via: spaboxoffice@siv.org.uk

The rescheduled events so far:

Funny Girls On Tour ( March 27): New Date: Friday 30 October

Scarborough Punk Festival 2020 ( March 28): New Date: 27 & 28 March 2021

I'm Still Standing - The Music of Elton John ( March 28): New Date: Thursday 1 October

Amanda Owen: Adventures of the Yorkshire Shepherdess (29 March): New Date: Sunday 8 November.

Francis Rossi (2 April): New Date: Tuesday 23 March 2021

From The Jam (2 April): New Date: Thursday 14 January 2021

Sci-Fi Scarborough 2020 (4 & 5 April): New Date: 16 & 17 April 2021

Steve Steinman’s Anything For Love – The Meat Loaf Story (10 April): New Date: Sunday 6 June 2021

King Of Pop: The Legend Continues (24 April): New Date: Wednesday 25 November

The Hollies (25 April): Postponed-New Dates TBC

Oh! What A Night (25 April): New Date: Saturday 13 March 2021

Icons of Darts (8 May): New Date: Friday 13 November

Events that will not be rescheduled:

Scarborough TOP SECRET Blues Festival (19-22 March): Cancelled

Magic Mike’s Easter Eggstravaganza! (8 April): Cancelled

Books By The Beach Presents Jenny Eclair (26 April): Cancelled

One Night at the VE Proms: (16 May): Cancelled

Band of the Royal Air Force College (5 June): Cancelled