Scarborough Spa Orchestra favourite Kathy Seabrook joins town's symphony orchestra for one-off concert

Flautist Kathy Seabrook will be taking an evening off from performing with UK's only professional seaside orchestra to travel the short distance to Queen Street to join Scarborough's Symphony Orchestra for a concert next month.

The programme includes Beethoven’s Egmont Overture, written only two years after his landmark 5th Symphony and considered to be almost as popular.

Tuneful and powerful, this overture provides a rousing start to yet another of conductor Shaun Mathew’s acclaimed programmes which are such a part of this local orchestra’s national profile.

Since moving to the Scarborough in 2003 with her husband, clarinettist Graham Quilter, Kathy has introduced thousands of young children to the delights of instrumental music and singing through her fun music sessions.

She has managed an international performing career in the Scottish Opera, Glyndebourne, Malaga and Gran Canaria alongside bringing up their three sons Danny, Adam and Ben in Scarborough.

“From our very first summer performances in the Scarborough Spa Orchestra in the late 80s we knew we would love to make this our home,” said Kathy.

“Even when working on the West End and touring shows of Evita, Me and My Girl and Barnum we always enjoyed getting back to our home by the sea.”

Asked why she chose to perform the Nielson Flute Concerto rather than choose something from the more well-known flute repertoire Kathy praised the Scarborough Symphony Orchestra.

“I have listened to how well this orchestra performs under Shaun Mathew’s direction. I look forward to performing my favourite concerto with an orchestra here in Scarborough that plays with such an impressive spirit of ensemble.

"I have performed the work several times with London-based orchestras but this will be a special occasion for me to be joined by our son Adam who is studying trombone at my former conservatoire the Guildhall School of Music and Drama with Simon Wills from the London Symphony Orchestra.

"He will be playing the highlighted solo trombone part. A personal family goal for the future will be for Graham and myself to work together with both Adam and Ben, who is also in London studying to be a percussionist at Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance.”

The evening will conclude with a Tchaikovsky feast. His 5th Symphony in E Minor has been a source of inspiration to so many composers and performers since being composed 120 years ago: Cole Porter, Glenn Miller, and John Denver having borrowed from this example of Tchaikovsky’s mastery of melodic invention.

The concert begins at 7.15pm at Queen Street Methodist Central Hall.

Tickets are £11 (£9.50 concessions) available in advance from www.scarborough-orchestra.co.uk or from Revolutions Music, Huntriss Row or The Art Café, Flowergate, Whitby.

There is a pre-concert talk at 6.30pm.

Children and students may attend the concert free of charge.