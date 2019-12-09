Scarborough Spa Cinderella is charming, cheeky, full of pop songs, glitz and glamour

It’s the time of year when magic lamps, golden eggs, giant beanstalks and poison apples pop up on stages around the country.

This year glass slippers hit the stage in Scarborough as Tony Peers Productions presents probably the most popular pantomime of them all – Cinderella.

In what has become tradition, the show’s writer, director and dame is Phil Beck.

In the case of Cinderella you get two dames for the price of one – in the form of the ugly sisters.

Let’s get the plot out of the way. Based on the fairytale, Cinderella is a classic rags to riches story of the kind-hearted daughter of a hard-up baron, berated by her stepsisters, whose fairy godmother waves a magic wand so she can go to the ball and meet her Prince Charming and lived happily ever after. Now add the ingredients which make pantomime so special.

Hiss and boo the ugly sisters –in this version Colleen, Beck, and Rebecca, Dale Ibbetson, cheer the goodies and shout “It’s behind you” and “Oh no, it isn’t”.

There is plenty of opportunity to do those things in the Spa offering – which is magical from the very first note of a Viennese waltz playing over the front cloth.

There is plenty of sparkle, shimmer, colour and cheer, glitz and glamour.

As for the music – pop hits at the ready including Olly Murs’ Dance with Me Tonight, Jess Glynne’s Hold My Hand and One Direction’s You Don’t Know You’re Beautiful.

The ugly sisters get to sing Revolting Children from Matilda, Cinderella gets the ballad Once Upon A Time and there is nod to Strictly Come Dancing with a beautifully choreographed Sweet’s Ballroom Blitz.

This year’s novelty song – with every bit of ear-worm potential as the Shark song – is What Does the Fox Say? Ring - ding-ding-ding dingeringeding – apparently.

Beck – a seasoned seasonal show pro – has included all the traditional panto routines, slapstick and, at times, ‘Carry On’ humour.

Delight in the ghost routine, the chaotic 12 Days of Christmas – complete with pots, pans, dirty socks, water guns and toilet rolls – was a hilarious highlight – and ruining the ballad Everything I Do, I Do It For You.

What self-respecting panto will not have a Brexit joke – at least for the first few days. Cinderella has couple: the best being: I call this my Brexit Dress. Everyone wants me out of it. Once I’m out of it, they all want me back in it again.

With Ibbetson, Peck is the glue which holds Cinderella together. Their outfits and outbursts are well-timed, outrageous and utterly adorable.

Jade Catchpole is a delightful Cinderella with an excellent singing voice and Scarborough performer Grace makes a charming – well – Prince Charming.

Nick Fawcett is the bumbling, blundering Baron Hard-up and Luke Wilby is as bright as a button Buttons – who delights young and older with his cheeky chat and down-to-earth charm.

There is a stand-out performance from Charlotte Ginn as Dandini with her Joey from Friends “How You Doing?” to her high-pitched voiced Fairygodmother.

Members of TLC of Dance add colour, charm and great dance routines.

The Spa’s Cinderella is tradition pantomime at its best – charming, cheeky, colourful sparkling, tuneful and magical.

Cinderella runs at the Scarborough Spa from now until New Year’s Day.

Tickets: 01723 821888 or via www.scarboroughspa.co.uk

